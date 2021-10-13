SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CLDB, VEI, SBKK, and VNE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Cortland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CLDB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cortland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Farmers National Banc Corp. ("Farmers"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, CLDB shareholders have the right to receive, for each share of CLDB common stock they own, either $28.00 in cash or 1.75 shares of Farmers common stock, subject to overall limitation of 75% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers shares and 25% for cash. If you own CLDB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cldb

Vine Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VEI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vine Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VEI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Chesapeake Energy Corporation ("Chesapeake"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, VEI shareholders will receive $1.20 in cash and 0.2486 shares of Chesapeake for each VEI share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $16.64 based upon Chesapeake's October 11, 2021 closing price of $62.10. If you own VEI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vei

Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by CVB Financial Corp. ("CVB"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SBKK shareholders will receive $2.69 in cash and 0.6970 shares of CVB stock for each SBKK share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $16.52 based upon CVB's October 11, 2021 closing price of $19.84. If you own SBKK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sbkk

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Qualcomm Incorporated and SSW Partners. Pursuant to the merger agreement, VNE shareholders will receive $37.00 per share in cash for each share of VNE common stock that they hold. If you own VNE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vne

