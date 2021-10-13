Simplicity Group Partners with Ensight™ To Launch Exclusive IUL Digital Sales Platform Utilizing Tax-Free Retirement Concepts

SUMMIT, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") is pleased to announce the launch of a new Indexed Universal Life ("IUL") digital sales platform, utilizing Patrick Kelly's Tax-Free Retirement ("TFR") concepts, which was developed in partnership with Ensight™. Focused on the life and annuity markets, Ensight is a leading SaaS-based, sales acceleration insurtech company. Designed for financial professionals, the TFR-based sales platform represents a new standard for IUL digital sales enablement, further enhancing Simplicity's digital capabilities and innovation leadership position.

This new sales platform simplifies the presentation of the key values of IUL, with easy-to-understand planning concepts delivered in a visually engaging and dynamic way. Agents and advisors will now be able to demonstrate the benefits of "Tax-Free Retirement" planning. Simplicity Partner, Patrick Kelly has worked with thousands of agents and advisors to help their clients prepare for a more efficient retirement. Now, in partnership with Ensight, the TFR sales platform will be more accessible and bolster advisor business growth with this exclusive technology.

"We were very pleased to work with Ensight to develop this new sales platform, as it transforms a historically complex conversation into an easy-to-understand and interactive digital education about the important benefits of Index Universal Life Insurance. Together, Simplicity and Ensight deliver collaborative illustrations to the consumer, keyed off live IUL proposals from qualified insurance companies," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of the Simplicity Group. "This easy-to-use proprietary product is a prime example of Simplicity's commitment to providing unparalleled education and best-in-class resources to our advisor partners."

"The language of financial services today is a digital, interactive and visual "story-telling" experience. The challenge for the life insurance sector is delivering this new standard – and helping financial professionals to engage customers in new ways, grow their business and modernize the "point-of-sale" client engagement," said Bill Unrue, CEO, Ensight. "Simplicity is at the very forefront of this change, delivering a groundbreaking new sales experience platform. "TFR" transforms the entire pre-sale experience for financial professionals, from prospecting to intuitive quoting and proposal. This is the new sales standard in the market."

About Simplicity Group

The Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies, which has had 29 distribution businesses join its partnership. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on Linkedin .

About Ensight

Ensight is the leading cloud-based insurance sales acceleration platform for more than 500 Life and Annuity distributors, thousands of financial professionals, as well as many of the largest North American insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ensight helps drive sales growth and productivity, while addressing the entire sales lifecycle experience – from prospect to policyholder, new business to inforce. To learn more about Ensight and its digital sales acceleration platform, please visit: www.ensightcloud.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

