Sotheby's International Realty Opens First Office in Bulgaria

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced that Iris Estates has joined the network and will now operate as Bulgaria Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the brand's continued growth in Europe and marks nearly 200 affiliated offices in the EMEIA region.

Bulgaria Sotheby's International Realty is owned and operated by Hristo Angelkov in partnership with Andrei Manoukovski. The team brings more than 50 years of combined experience to the company, which is headquartered in the city of Sofia. The company will have two offices and will service the entire country.

"Bulgaria is an emerging market and is an attractive destination for residential developments, making it appealing for global investors," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "The country is seeing positive momentum, offers attractive prices, and is situated between major cities in Europe, Asia, and Africa. The luxury segment is well-positioned in the market, and I look forward to supporting Hristo and the entire Bulgaria Sotheby's International Realty team as they continue to service the country."

"As a leader in luxury residential real estate in Bulgaria, it was only natural for us to align with a brand like Sotheby's International Realty," said Angelkov. "From the beginning, our company focused on luxury and residential real estate and provided high-quality services to expats and diplomats. Due to the draw of investment opportunities, we expect to receive increased interest from other Western European countries and the Middle East from both investors and individuals alike. Our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty enables us to meet and exceed the needs of our clients while presenting these prospects to a global audience."

The office currently has several sales associates supporting the region with plans for continued growth. The region offers a variety of lifestyle interests including skiing, golf resorts in the mountains and on the Black Sea coast, winter and summer resorts, and is an up-and-coming spa destination.

Manoukovski also successfully owns Moscow Sotheby's International Realty, which services Russia, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Hungary, and Slovenia, and has been operating for more than 10 years.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 24,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in approximately 1,000 offices in 75 countries and territories worldwide. Bulgaria Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans approximately 1,000 offices located in 75 countries and territories worldwide, including 45 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

