Horizon's Saint John Regional Hospital to become Canada's first to adopt Subtle Medical's AI solutions Subtle Medical and the Saint John Regional Hospital Foundation to Transform Medical Imaging for New Brunswick Patients

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a healthcare technology company using artificial intelligence to improve medical imaging, announced today the first commercial adoption of SubtlePET™ in Canada to help improve the quality and efficiency of PET imaging. The launch was made possible by support from the Saint John Regional Hospital Foundation, a charitable organization focused on providing exceptional health care in New Brunswick.

Launching Subtle's AI solutions further supports Horizon's goal of prioritizing patient-centred care.

Through the Foundation's Medical Competition, funding was made available for the adoption of Subtle Medical's deep learning technology, SubtlePET™, which earned recognition after demonstrating the ability to dramatically improve patient comfort and safety during medical imaging by giving imaging institutions the ability to restore image quality to standard of care when conducting shorter and lower dose PET exams.

"Our doctors and healthcare workers are constantly looking for ways to bring medical innovation and new clinical programs to life. They are backed by an ambitious and progressive foundation that's continually striving to support them by investing in healthcare innovation for the benefit of all New Brunswickers. We look forward to seeing these new innovations in practice," says Jamie Gallagher, President & CEO for the Foundation.

Shorter scan times are particularly beneficial to children and patients who experience pain and anxiety during these procedures. Reducing scan times could also allow institutions to schedule more patients a day on their existing scanners, resulting in shorter wait times for patients in critical need of medical imaging.

"The launch of Subtle's AI solutions is one step further in supporting Horizon's goal of prioritizing patient-centred care," said Zach Kilburn, Regional Director of Diagnostic Imaging for Horizon Health Network. "The SubtlePET technology not only improves patient experience during procedures, but also allows us to see more patients, creating a better, more efficient imaging program at our center."

"We are grateful for the support from The Saint John Regional Hospital Foundation and proud that Horizon Health Network is the first to use Subtle Medical's AI solutions in Canada," said Josh Gurewitz, Chief Commercial Officer at Subtle Medical. "The Canadian healthcare system is among the best in the world, so it's only natural that hospitals and medical centers recognize the critical role AI plays in improving healthcare inefficiencies and providing the highest level of care to their patients."

About Subtle Medical

Subtle Medical, Inc. is a healthcare technology company with a suite of deep learning solutions that increase the quality and efficiency of medical imaging. It was named CB Insights Top AI 100 and Digital Health 150 company in 2020 and is an Nvidia Inception Award Winner. For more information, please visit subtlemedical.com or email sales@subtlemedical.com .

About the Saint John Regional Hospital Foundation

The Saint John Regional Hospital Foundation is a charitable organization focused on funding health care initiatives outside the scope of government. Our donors have contributed over $123,000,000. Learn more at www.thegive.ca.

About Horizon

Horizon Health Network is the largest regional health authority in New Brunswick with expertise in diverse areas of health and community services.

