Autobooks Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

DETROIT, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Autobooks' Co-Founder & CEO Steve Robert as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Steve Robert as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

"It's a great honor to be included among such a prestigious and dynamic group of entrepreneurs and organizations, and one that would not have been possible without the remarkable Autobooks team; we've assembled a fintech dream-team and it's a privilege to work alongside them," said Robert. "I'm grateful to Goldman Sachs for recognizing the hard work of this team, and I'm excited to continue in our mission to help small businesses realize their full potential, by taking advantage of technology and financial services."



Autobooks, a small business banking technology provider with a growing presence in both Detroit and Austin was founded in 2016. The company has over 100 employees, supporting over 10,000 businesses across 500 financial institutions and is on pace to grow revenue 400% this year. The company recently announced expanded partnerships with Jack Henry and TD Bank to leverage its invoicing capabilities to better serve the cash-flow needs of small and micro-businesses.

"Innovation doesn't happen just anywhere; it thrives where there's a wide range of thoughts and perspectives," said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. "One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we've chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Steve Robert as one of this year's most intriguing entrepreneurs."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

