AutoMiner Unveils Video Feature Using Covideo Technology The two automotive tools teamed up to make top-of-the-line tech accessible to tier-three dealers

PORT ORANGE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive data mining platform, AutoMiner, has released an integrated video messaging tool using Covideo's proprietary technology, allowing its users to record, send and track videos through the platform.

General managers, service managers, and sales leaders can now record and send video blasts through AutoMiner's emailing and texting features, targeting prospects with "hyper-specific messaging that is relevant, engaging, and effective," said AutoMiner CEO, Aaron Sheeks.

"This new video capability is huge for our dealers as they can now add a personal touch and interact directly with customers based on their already-clean target lists inside the AutoMiner," added Sheeks.

AutoMiner is the industry-leading, clean customer data platform with managed marketing services designed exclusively for dealers. They combine data from DMS, CRM, and conquest targets in one dealer-accessible platform. This allows dealers to use the cleanest, most accurate data in their BDC's, sales, and service departments, and in marketing campaigns. The AutoMiner team makes this easy by making their service 100% turnkey to auto dealers with guaranteed results.

AutoMiner opted to partner with Covideo, as a "trusted and known market leader in the video space among dealers," added Sheeks.

Founded in 2004, Covideo is a video messaging platform used by automotive dealerships worldwide for internet lead responses, vehicle walkarounds, appointment reminders, service repairs, and more.

"We always jump at the chance to work with other innovators and market disruptors," said Covideo Founder and CEO, Jason Price. "AutoMiner is certainly both of those, and we're excited to lend our technology to their platform as a resource for the dealers they serve."

To learn more about the integration and the AutoMiner platform, dealers can connect on a virtual demo with an AutoMiner representative.

AutoMiner is the industry-leading, clean customer data platform with managed marketing services designed exclusively for dealers. Our easy-to-use, one-click platform allows dealers to create and manage their own ads on six platforms, including Facebook. Used vehicles, new vehicles, conquest campaigns - all ready in minutes with the most accurate data available and no agency fees.

About Covideo:

Covideo is a market leader in video messaging, used by thousands of businesses worldwide. Through Covideo, users can record, send and track videos across a variety of channels allowing them to build relationships and convert leads into customers. With an emphasis on personalization and personal connection, Covideo is helping people reimagine business communication.

