Hard Rush™ Clears Hurdle To Enter Dynamic Seltzer Market

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APRU LLC (OTC PINK: APRU) announces that the Hard Rush™ trademark application is now on track to become a Registered Mark. The mark has cleared the Opposition Period without challenge, and the legal team hired to address the examiner's objections has successfully overcome all objections. Tony Torgerud, CEO of APRU LLC a wholly owned subsidiary of The Apple Rush Company, has done a masterful job in managing the extensive requirements to reach this point. The Hard Rush™ mark is co-owned with Corr Brands, Inc.

The Hard Rush™ Brand formally begins its approach into the alcoholic Seltzer Market now with its name set to become a Registered Mark. Finished formulations of its unique formulas are near completion. Additionally, we have worked tirelessly through the design process to create a striking label that is sure to stand out and attract consumers to the brand. Once the formulas are set, they and the artwork will be submitted immediately to the BATF for regulatory approval. Discussions are also underway with production facilities to produce Hard Rush™, which will result in an initial launch in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana during the 1st quarter of 2022. Everything's looking quite promising for Hard Rush™. Tony Torgerud, CEO of APRU, stated, "We have spent a lot of time and energy in the development of Hard Rush, and although it has taken a while, clearing the trademark hurdle was more important than rushing a product to market. We have done both hard liqour infused versions and cider based versions and will decide which is the best direction to move forward with. The hard seltzer category is hot right now, but the cider category has very few great tasting products. We will do what we feel is the most favorable opportunity moving forward." Mr. Torgerud added, "We cannot thank our loyal investors and customers enough for their continued support and patience in the brand we are building. We look forward to sharing some exciting updates on additional progress very soon."

About The Apple Rush Co., Inc.

The Apple Rush® Company, Inc.(APRU) through its subsidiaries APRU, LLC. Apple Rush Manufacturing, LLC. is a distributor of CPG products under the trademarked Apple Rush® brand and other labels, all natural Apple Rush® Sparkling Juices, and research and development, of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives and other active ingredients such as our exclusive agathos active, kratom, kava, blue lotus, and ginseng. The Apple Rush® brand has more than 40 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

