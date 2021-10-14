Natural Grocers® Now Taking Reservations for the Highest Quality, Humanely Raised Thanksgiving Turkeys

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every October, as the leaves start to fall and the air starts to cool, Natural Grocers® kicks off its Thanksgiving turkey pre-order season at each of its 162 stores across 20 states and on its turkey reservations website www.naturalgrocers.com/turkeys. By securing an early reservation, customers can rest easy knowing they have purchased the perfect variety and size of turkey to help make their Thanksgiving celebration special this year.

By making an early reservation at Natural Grocers for the highest quality, humanly raised Thanksgiving turkeys, customers can rest easy knowing they have purchased the perfect variety and size of turkey to help make their Thanksgiving celebration special this year. Customers can also look to Natural Grocers for vegan and vegetarian options, Thanksgiving Hot Deals, and an extensive recipe library to help create a Thanksgiving menu for every diet.

Reservations are now open at Natural Grocers for the highest quality, humanly raised Thanksgiving turkeys

As grocery industry leaders in animal welfare standards, Natural Grocers exclusively partners with Mary's Free-Range Turkey® to sell the highest quality, humanely raised poultry. With six typesi and various sizes of Mary's Free-Range Turkeys to choose from, Natural Grocers' customers will find delicious options for their budgets and taste preferences. For shoppers who are unsure which turkey is right for them and their Thanksgiving guests, Natural Grocers has written, directed, and produced "Let's Talk Turkey." The entertaining and educational video delivers insights on what makes Mary's Turkeys the must-have option for any Thanksgiving gathering and highlights the benefits of each type of turkey:

Heritage : Perfect for foodies, these descendants of the original American turkey have a richer taste and more dark meat.

Organic : These turkeys eat only certified USDA organic food, making them the highest quality at an Always Affordable Price SM .

Non-GMO : Like all of Mary's Turkeys, this variety is Non-GMO Project Verified and the best value around for exceptional quality.

Brined : Simplify Thanksgiving prep time with this turkey, which comes already brined with a mix of sugar, salt, and thyme.

Organic Pre-Cooked Oven Roasted : New this year! The perfect choice for hosts who want to skip the mess and save time.

Organic Bone-In Breast: Having a small gathering and don't want to deal with a whole turkey? The bone-in breast option is the way to go.

Natural Grocers didn't forget about its vegan and vegetarian holiday shoppers, who also have delicious options to choose from: Tofurky Stuffed Vegan Roast, Field Roast Celebration Roast, and Quorn Turk'y Style Roast are all on sale through December 31, 2021.

Since its start in 1954, Mary's Turkey has been dedicated to humane and sustainable poultry farming practices, emphasizing quality over quantity and prioritizing animal welfare. Mary's Turkey farm adheres to the same high-quality standards as Natural Grocers: no antibiotics or ionophores, Non-GMO Project Verified, free range (2.4 square feet, or greater, per bird), fed a vegetarian diet, no additives (including MSG, salt, and basting solutions), no preservatives, no added hormonesii or other growth promotants, gluten-free and raised in the USA. Mary's Turkeys are never frozen, they arrive fresh and deep chilled to 28 degrees.

Thanksgiving at Natural Grocers also means special {N}power rewards, giveaways, and spectacular savings:

Turkey-Time Rewards : {N}power customers who place their turkey orders by October 31, 2021 , will receive a $5 reward iii to help fuel their holiday feast. Rewards must be used between November 18 – November 24, 2021 . Pre-orders are not required but are strongly recommended in order to get the right size and type.

Win a Free Turkey: When {N}power customers spend $50 or more between November 17 – 24, they will automatically be entered for a chance to win an 8-12 lb Mary's Non-GMO Turkey. Each store will select one winner at random who can pick up their turkey just in time for the December holidays. Winners will be notified by December 6 and must pick up their turkey by December 17 .

Thanksgiving Hot Deals: Turkeys (and vegetarian alternatives) are the star of the show, but for some people appetizers, salads, sides, and desserts are arguably the most anticipated parts of the feast. From November 20 – 23, 2021, customers will enjoy up to 58% off popular products that will help elevate their celebrations.

Customers can visit Natural Grocers' Thanksgiving site to watch "Let's Talk Turkey," learn more about Mary's Free-Range Turkey, and reserve the type and size of turkey that's right for them. Natural Grocers also provides recipes to create a Thanksgiving menu for every diet—gluten-free, keto and paleo friendly, vegan, and traditional. This year's extensive recipe library includes classic holiday favorites, along with new ones to add to the menu such as Mushroom and Leek Tart, Spicy Chili Maple Glazed Carrots and Individual Vegan Pumpkin Trifle.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states.

_______________________________________ i While supplies last; no rain checks. ii Federal regulations prohibit the use of hormones in pork and poultry products. iii $5 off reward is only available to registered {N}power members and is valid only from November 18 - November 24, 2021, at participating Natural Grocers stores. To earn the $5 off reward, you must reserve a turkey in-store with your phone number or online with your {N}power email address at naturalgrocers.com/turkeys by October 31, 2021. Reward is redeemable only for in-store purchases and will be applied to the product's regular, non-discounted price. Reward may not be redeemed for gift cards, store credit or cash and may not be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Be sure to enter your phone number at checkout to redeem your reward. All rewards reduce your basket size. Points are applied to the price paid after discounts. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

Natural Grocers (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cott)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.