SCALE-1 PORTAL: Halloween Cooking in Room-scale VR - Sep's Diner update available on October 27th, 2021

PARIS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale-1 Portal, a French independent VR games development studio, releases on October 27th, 2021, a Halloween update to their game Sep's Diner – a cooking VR game with multiplayer & room-scale VR support available on Oculus & Steam VR stores.

Sep's Diner offers fresh & challenging cooking action, either in room-scale or stand & seated VR modes. The Halloween update includes a brand-new spooky food truck restaurant, with more than 25 kebab recipes through 12 levels and 3 game modes. The game also includes coop multiplayer game modes.

Sep's Diner is designed for both casual players looking for relax cooking, and fitness addicts who use the game daily in Oculus Move-ready infinite game modes. The game has a 4.8 star rating on the Oculus Store.

Sep's Diner also embeds the exclusive Voxel™ Arena technology for Oculus Quest, which allows for local multiplayer in the same space, using room-scale VR – player can physically interact with each other, and opens the way for easy e-sport VR arena setups.

Features:

3 restaurants: Burger, Desserts & Kebab food truck

More than 90 different recipes to play with, 6 hours of solo gameplay

Several game modes: timed, relax, plus 2 infinite modes

Play in co-localized room-scale VR with your friends, in the same physical space!

Co-op multiplayer for up to 4 players

Cross play Steam VR / Oculus Quest

Coming Next:

The next major update will focus on adding more social features, achievements, customization, an enhanced match-making process and more e-sport features. It will be released in early 2022.

Availability

Sep's Diner is available now on the Oculus Quest, Steam VR. The Halloween update will be released on October 27th, 2021.

Oculus Quest Full Game: https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/3590778937626214

Oculus Quest Free Demo: https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/3788022564630097

Steam VR : https://store.steampowered.com/app/1478880/Seps_Diner

Discord : https://discord.gg/B7w33ZnYY3

Sep's Diner Game website : https://voxel.scale1portal.com/sepsdiner

About

Founded in 2014 by French entrepreneurs Emmanuel Icart, Julien Baessens and Olivier Legrand, Scale-1 Portal is a virtual & augmented reality company based in France. The company owns an internal development studio, producing games and applications that offer the best end-user experience.

Emmanuel ICART, contact@scale1portal.com

