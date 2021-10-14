Tivity Health to Issue Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results After Market Close on November 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) today announced that its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021, will be released after market close on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, followed the same day by a conference call and live webcast scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET.

Tivity Health (PRNewsfoto/Tivity Health, Inc)

Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live by dialing 877-683-2218 or 647-689-5447 for international callers, and referencing code 4783268 or over the Internet by going to www.tivityhealth.com and clicking "Investors" at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a telephonic replay will be available for one week at 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 for international callers, code 4783268, and the replay will also be available on the Company's web site for the next 7 days.

About Tivity Health, Inc.

Tivity Health® Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness, WholeHealth Living® and Wisely WellTM. We plan to become the modern destination for healthy living through our industry-leading fitness offerings and enhanced digital engagement platform. We are continuously developing the SilverSneakers suite of digital offerings and services to provide seniors with everything they need to maintain and improve their health, including physical activity, social connection, community involvement, volunteer opportunities and mental enrichment. Our goal is to partner with payers and service providers to enable a personalized, interactive, and intuitive experience to offer the right solutions to each member. We deliver solutions that help adults feel better, work better and live better, and improve health outcomes while reducing healthcare costs. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Milanovich, VP, Investor Relations

(602) 562-2595

Matt.Milanovich@tivityhealth.com

SOURCE Tivity Health, Inc.