AMETEK Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today published its 2021 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company's commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, diversity and inclusion, and sound corporate governance. In this report, AMETEK also aligns disclosure efforts with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) frameworks.

"AMETEK has made important and meaningful progress on our sustainability journey," commented David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to share this progress as well as the initiatives in place that are creating a better future for all of our stakeholders."

"AMETEK colleagues worldwide are driving sustainability efforts across their businesses by developing innovative solutions to further their customers' sustainability initiatives, while also strengthening our culture of diversity and inclusion and making a positive impact in their local communities," added Mr. Zapico.

This year's report highlights several areas that drive the company's long-term, sustainable growth:

Core Values: Our core values — Ethics and Integrity, Respect for the Individual, Diversity and Inclusion, Teamwork, and Social Responsibility — remain the most critical components of our sustainability efforts. Sustainability is an integral aspect of the core values that guide the way we do business.

Environmental Stewardship : Our ongoing commitment to serve as environmental stewards and protect the environment for future generations is reflected in our corporate governance and oversight of compliance and risk management. We are reducing our environmental impact and increasing operational efficiency across our global footprint, while also establishing greenhouse gas emission reduction targets.

Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion: AMETEK is committed to developing a diverse and inclusive culture to help power innovation, growth, and greater opportunities for all employees. This report highlights the progress we have made and our continued efforts to drive diversity and inclusion across the company.

Our Solutions: AMETEK's portfolio of differentiated technology solutions has grown significantly. In this report, we provide examples of how AMETEK's products and solutions are creating a more sustainable future by supporting customers' environmentally focused applications across a diverse set of markets.

