Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces 2021 Community Awards Winners

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2021 – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the winners of the fifth annual CNCF Community Awards . The Community Awards recognize CNCF community members working the hardest to advance cloud native technology. CNCF is now home to 114 projects with more than 137,000 contributors from 186 countries.

"Open source contributors are the backbone of sustaining modern technological infrastructure," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, CNCF. "These individuals devote their work and passion to cultivating the cloud native ecosystem for the better. We're proud of our tireless community members and are honored to be able to recognize a few stand-out individuals."

This year's awards are presented in the following categories: Top Ambassador, Top Committer, Chop Wood Carry Water, and a new award for this year, Top Documentarian.

Top Ambassador: This award is presented to a champion advocate for the cloud native space. This individual helps spread awareness of cloud native, CNCF, and its hosted projects. The CNCF Ambassador leverages various platforms, driving interest, and excitement around projects. CNCF Ambassadors voted for the Top Ambassador and are pleased to present the award to:

Anaïs Urlichs ( @urlichsanais ) - Anaïs is a developer evangelist at Codefresh. She runs a YouTube Channel centered around Kubernetes, and her challenge, 100DaysOfKubernetes , aims to share her entire learning journey, from understanding the theory to getting started with cloud native tools and platforms. - Anaïs is a developer evangelist at Codefresh. She runs a YouTube Channel centered around Kubernetes, and her challenge,, aims to share her entire learning journey, from understanding the theory to getting started with cloud native tools and platforms.

Top Committer: This award recognizes excellence in technical contributions to CNCF and its hosted projects. The CNCF Top Committer has made key commits to projects and, more importantly, contributes in a way that benefits the project as a whole. CNCF Maintainers (committers) voted for the Top Committer and are pleased to present the award to:

Nikhita Raghunath ( @TheNikhita ) – Nikhita is a member of the Kubernetes Steering Committee and the technical lead for SIG Contributor Experience. Nikhita also helps run the Google Summer of Code (GSoC) and Outreachy internship programs for CNCF/Kubernetes. Nikhita is a member of the Kubernetes Steering Committee and the technical lead for SIG Contributor Experience. Nikhita also helps run the Google Summer of Code (GSoC) and Outreachy internship programs for CNCF/Kubernetes.

Top Documentarian: This award recognizes excellence in documentation contributions to CNCF and its projects. Excellent technical documentation is one of the best ways projects can lower the barrier to contribution. CNCF staff selected the Top Documentarian and are happy to present the award to:

Tim Bannister – Tim is a contributor to Kubernetes and other projects and is the technical lead for the documentation SIG, establishing new subprojects, decommissioning existing subprojects, and resolving cross-subproject technical issues and decisions.

Chop Wood Carry Water: This award is given to community members helping behind the scenes, dedicating countless hours to open source projects, hosting and building community meetups, and often completing thankless tasks for the benefit of the community. The winners of this award were nominated by the CNCF community and voted on by CNCF staff and the TOC. CNCF is pleased to present this award to:

Emily Fox ( @TheMoxieFox ) – Emily Fox is an open source, cloud native, and DevOps security enthusiast and co-chairs the CNCF Security Technical Advisory Group. is an open source, cloud native, and DevOps security enthusiast and co-chairs the CNCF Security Technical Advisory Group.

Aeva Black ( @aevavoom ) – Aeva Black is an open source technology architect and member of the Kubernetes Code of Conduct Committee and serves on the Board of the Open Source Initiative. Aeva Black is an open source technology architect and member of the Kubernetes Code of Conduct Committee and serves on the Board of the Open Source Initiative.

Tasha Drew ( @TashaDrew ) – Tasha is a co-chair for the Kubernetes Multi-tenancy working group and SIG Usability. Tasha is a co-chair for the Kubernetes Multi-tenancy working group and SIG Usability.

Carlos Panato ( @comedordexis ) – Carlos Panato is a contributing member of the Kubernetes project, a branch manager for Kubernetes releases, and a Helm Charts maintainer. Carlos Panato is a contributing member of the Kubernetes project, a branch manager for Kubernetes releases, and a Helm Charts maintainer.

Carolyn Van Slyck ( @carolynvs ) – Carolyn is a maintainer for Porter and the Cloud Native Application Bundle Specification and a working group lead for CNCF TAG Contributor Strategy. Carolyn is a maintainer for Porter and the Cloud Native Application Bundle Specification and a working group lead for CNCF TAG Contributor Strategy.

For all categories, voting was performed using the CIVS tool.

Previous Community Awards winners include Jorge Castro, Dawn Chen, Ian Coldwater, Ben Elder, Lachlan Evanson, Michael Hausenblas, Kelsey Hightower, Dianne Mueller, April Kyle Nassi, Kris Nova, Sarah Novotny, Paris Pittman, and many more.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Katie Meinders

The Linux Foundation

PR@CNCF.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation