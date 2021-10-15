Sleepypod Celebrates 15 Years of Creativity and Design Innovation In celebration of the milestone anniversary, Sleepypod will offer discounts to consumers and retail partners.

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleepypod®, a Pasadena-based company known for making safety tested pet products, will mark its 15-year anniversary on October 15, 2021. In celebration of the milestone, Sleepypod will offer discounts to consumers and retail partners. On October 15, consumers will automatically receive a 30 percent discount at checkout on any purchase from the Sleepypod U.S. and Sleepypod Canada stores. This consumer discount is valid for one day only and while supplies last. For 15 days, from October 15 to October 30, retailers in the U.S. will receive a 15 percent discount on wholesale orders. Limitations apply to wholesale purchases.

Sleepypod®, a company known for making safety tested pet products, celebrates 15 years creativity and design innovation.

Sleepypod invites customers to share in the celebration of 15 years of creativity and design innovation by posting photos on social media of their pets using their Sleepypod products with the #SleepypodInnovation hashtag.

You shouldn't have to guess about the safety of your pet's products. Sleepypod products are made for more comfortable, safer living with your furry best friends. From the BPA-free silicone in Sleepypod's Yummy Travel Bowls to the crash-testing of our carrier and harness lines at U.S., Canadian and E.U. child safety seat standards, Sleepypod devotes careful and caring attention to each detail in every product. Pets travel safer with Sleepypod. Sleepypod.com

