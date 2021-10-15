Triller Drops Verzuz Commemorative NFT Box Set Featuring 10 of the Best Moments of Verzuz Battles

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller today announced the drop of a limited Verzuz commemorative NFT bundle of 10 of the best-ever moments of Verzuz battles. The new NFT collectibles are the first ever NFTs to debut from Verzuz, the ground-breaking music artist "battle" live-stream event series created by music icons Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

Ranging from the electrifying Earth Wind x Fire-Isley Brothers battle to the dramatic Method Man x Redman to the divine Eve x Trina and many others, the Verzuz NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are 10 memorable images from some of the most unforgettable "battle" moments in Verzuz history. The Verzuz commemorative NFT bundle is priced at $199 and is available for purchase at www.trillernfts.com.

Subscribers to the TrillerVerzPass, the popular $2.99 per month subscription that provides premium access to all TrillerVerz events and Verzuz battles, will receive two bonus NFTs representing the best moments from the October 16 and 17 TrillerVerz III Weekend takeover event at Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York. The October 16 TrillerVerz program includes world class boxing and the debut of the Verzuz Iconz concert series starring reggae superstar Super Cat with surprise guest artists. The October 17 will feature one of the most anticipated Verzuz match-ups ever, with rap legends Big Daddy Kane x KRS ONE, two pioneers of the rap genre, going head-to-head with their ground-breaking hits.

"What Swizz and Tim have built with Verzuz is an entirely new form of entertainment, one that continues to grow and excite audiences literally around the world," said Bobby Sarnevesht, co-controlling shareholder of TrillerNet, parent company to TrillerVerz, Verzuz, Triller Fight Club, FITE and Amplify.ai. "We wanted a way for our fans to be able to own a piece of Verzuz for themselves and tapping into the unique ownability and collectability of NFTs seemed like the perfect way to do that. This is the beginning of many exciting Verzuz NFT drops."

The entire TrillerVerz two-day weekend event will be broadcast exclusively on TrillerFightClub.com and FITE (fite.tv) through the TrillerVerz subscription package priced at $2.99 per month which provides a minimum of one TrillerVerz event staged each month.

TrillerVerz was created to bridge the worlds of boxing and music produced by Triller Fight Club, the company known for pairing world class boxing with iconic music legends. The entire weekend will be produced by Triller Fight Club visionary Nigel Lythgoe.

