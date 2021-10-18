Contract and Integrated Hardware Dealers to benefit from new capabilities between the two platforms

Allegion Announces Overtur™ Integration With Software For Hardware® Leading Into Dhi Connextions 2021 Contract and Integrated Hardware Dealers to benefit from new capabilities between the two platforms

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegion , a leading provider of security products and solutions, today announced the first integration between Overtur™ , Allegion's digital environment connecting all building phases in opening design, construction and ongoing management, and Software for Hardware® , an industry-leading software developed for door, frame and hardware distributors. This announcement comes in advance of this week's DHI conNextions, where both companies will be demonstrating the collaboration.

Allegion (PRNewsfoto/Allegion US)

Contract and Integrated Hardware dealers who engage Allegion on specifications written by Allegion's Architectural Services, or who use Overtur platform themselves for opening specification writing and collaboration, can now export hardware specification information to Software for Hardware's platform and continue to the project process.

"Transitioning an opening specification to the submittal phase can be time-consuming, especially if manual entry is involved," said Michael Rebbec, Overtur platform integration product owner at Allegion. "With this integration, we aim to equip Software for Hardware customers with the benefits of Overtur's data-centric approach to opening design with Software for Hardware's expertise in estimating and detailing a project in the construction phase."

Overtur's comprehensive platform enables all project team members to collaborate on a project's opening data. In the design phase, collaborators can upload plans and door schedules through a plugin within Autodesk's Revit program or by directly uploading Adobe PDFs and Microsoft Excel documents. Once loaded, hardware consultants can assign and configure individual products to each opening, such as a lock, a closer or an exit device. Once finalized, project information is available in multiple formats, including Hardware Set schedules and a fully written specification.

Customers who use Overtur for their opening specifications (either through Allegion's Architectural Services or on their own) can now further benefit from this technology. Once the opening information is finalized, customers can export their data into the Software for Hardware platform without the need for manual entry of data. Once imported to Software for Hardware, customers can add necessary configuration and dimensional information for estimating and submittals.

"The Overtur and Software for Hardware integration benefits our shared customer base by providing a process to save valuable time and effort," said Ian Oxman, co-owner of Software for Hardware. "Data duplication and error are eliminated as the Overtur integration removes manual data input."

"Frank Ruane, President Quarters Hardware, Woburn MA, stated, "Technology like Overtur can save the distributor many hours of data entry and reduce errors. Allegion and Software for Hardware have created a really useful tool for door, frame and hardware distributors."

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 20, visit booth #313 at DHIconNextions 2021 to experience a live demo of the Overtur and Software For Hardware integration or visit to https://discover-overtur.allegion.com to learn more.

Overtur is Allegion's digital environment connecting all building phases in opening design, construction and ongoing management of door security and openings. It provides a centralized place to capture, maintain and verify door opening requirements, information and decisions, with easy options to push information to industry-leading tools. Learn more at discover-overtur.allegion.com.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

About Software for Hardware

Based in Atlanta since 1998, Software for Hardware provides CPQ and project management software to commercial door, frame and hardware distributors across the U.S. and Canada. Nearly 1,000 door industry professionals rely on Software for Hardware to improve their business productivity, client responsiveness, and bottom line profitability. As a result, Software for Hardware has become the fastest growing software in the door industry and the software of choice for door distributors. For more information visit www.softwareforhardware.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allegion US