Autokatalyst Acquires Cloud-Based Robotic Process Automation Platform OfficeBots

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autokatalyst, a New York-based technology developer and private investment firm specializing in digital transformation and technology enablement, announced today its acquisition of Germany-based OfficeBots, a cloud-based robotic process automation (RPA) software platform.

OfficeBots offers process automation software and services for the global small and medium-sized business (SMB) market. With its cloud-based platform and innovative RPA-as-a-Service model, businesses of any size and complexity can automate redundant and time-consuming tasks with the power of robotic process automation.

"We are excited to have the OfficeBots platform join Autokatalyst and strengthen our portfolio of digital transformation offerings," said Sami Baqai, founder of Autokatalyst. "Many organizations, including large enterprises, find RPA platforms difficult to build solutions on and continuously maintain thereafter. OfficeBots has simplified the process for building and maintaining robots, simultaneously making automation services more accessible to small and medium-sized businesses and expanding the total market of firms that can utilize RPA in their workflows."

"I am thrilled for the team at Autokatalyst to take over the OfficeBots platform, an ideal partner that shares our values and commitment to empowering businesses of all sizes with powerful but approachable RPA technologies" said Nicolas Deville, founder of OfficeBots. "This acquisition will allow OfficeBots to grow and accelerate its product roadmap, while leveraging Autokatalyst's cross-industry experience to expand its offering to a broader market."

About OfficeBots

Founded in 2019, OfficeBots helps small and medium-sized businesses automate repetitive and time-consuming office tasks, creating value for these firms and their customers. Offering free & subscription-based robots, the OfficeBots platform is highly configurable and powerful, integrating seamlessly with existing business workflows and capable of delivering solutions that range from simple to highly complex and business-specific.

About Autokatalyst

Founded in 2016, Autokatalyst is a hybrid investment and technology development firm based in New York. Autokatalyst specializes in digital transformation and technology enablement and partners with companies at various stages of growth, including startups, small and mid-sized companies, and private-equity backed firms.

View original content:

SOURCE Autokatalyst, LLC