SBI SECURITIES Centralises Settlement Operations with Broadridge

TOKYO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To enhance services to its clients and further automate operations across business lines, SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd., one of Japan's largest online securities companies, has expanded its business relationship with Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader. SBI SECURITIES is migrating the post-trade operations of its Hong Kong and Singapore businesses to Broadridge's cloud-based ASP service in Asia and is adding new services to automate confirmation and statement output to clients. In addition, SBI SECURITIES will be leveraging Broadridge's SWIFT Service Bureau to automate SWIFT messaging workflows globally directly with its custodian, enabling them to outsource the whole post-trade processing value chain to Broadridge.

"To provide attractive investment opportunities to our clients with one of the lowest commission systems in the industry, we are working with Broadridge to further drive digital transformation of our post-trade and SWIFT workflows," said Ichiro Takahashi, Head of Global Operations of SBI SECURITIES. "Broadridge's global, multi-asset capabilities, together with local presence and expertise in the unique and complex requirements of Japan and Asian markets has been a winning combination for us in support of our business growth plans. We are excited to service our clients more effectively by benefiting from the flexibility, scalability and resilience of Broadridge's latest ASP service."

"We are very excited to deepen our relationship with SBI SECURITIES and offer the mutualisation benefits of the Broadridge platform, including cost efficiencies, simplified compliance with market change, increased resilience, which will in turn free up time and resources for them to focus on differentiated activities for their clients," said Ian Strudwick, Managing Director, Head of Asia Pacific at Broadridge. "Our ASP solution enables SBI SECURITIES to centralise their settlement operations, accelerates their move to the cloud and will ensure they always have access to the latest versions of our world-class technologies and increased automation to better serve their clients in the region. We will continue to innovate for our clients with new all-in-one solutions such as the recently launched Post-trade FastStart that cuts cost, simplifies implementation and accelerates time to market."

SBI SECURITIES has been an innovator and pioneer of comprehensive online securities since the beginning of its internet trading service in October 1999, offering attractive investment opportunities via a safe transacting environment to investors. Besides domestic equities, the product lineup extends to investment trusts, foreign equities, futures and options, FX (foreign exchange margin trading), domestic and foreign bonds to meet the various needs of investors. The firm is constantly enhancing its presence in the securities industry in Japan and globally and working with Broadridge as a global partner with multi-asset capabilities has been critical to its growth strategy.

About SBI SECURITIES

SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd., (TSE JQ 8701) is one of Japan's leading securities companies with ordinary income of over 62 billion yen, centered on the online securities business under the umbrella of SBI Holdings, head office located in Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. SBI SECURITIES leads the securities industry in terms of the number of accounts, assets under deposit, and individual stock brokerage fees. In addition to providing brokerage services for domestic as well as foreign equities and bonds, investment trusts, futures, etc., SBI has also been crucial in the proliferation of digital securities enabling small-sized purchases and sales of digital securities issued by real estate and unlisted companies. Currently, it is enhancing its presence not only in the online securities industry, but also in the securities industry as a whole, strongly promoting the expansion of its wholesale business through strengthening of IPO and PO underwriting, corporate/financial institution business, and overseas institutional business.

For more information about SBI SECURITIES, please visit https://www.sbisec.co.jp

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us please visit broadridge.com.

