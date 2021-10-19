G-SHOCK Collaborates With Warner Bros. Consumer Products And Adult Swim For Limited-Edition "Rick and Morty" Timepiece Eye-Catching Character Illustrations and Custom "Rick and Morty" Themed Packaging Celebrated in G-SHOCK Style

DOVER, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio G-SHOCK announces a new limited-edition timepiece for its inaugural collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Adult Swim, inspired by the hit animated sci-fi series, "Rick and Morty." The DW5600RM21-1 features a black band with neon drawings of the title characters and includes the "Rick and Morty" logo prominently displayed on the watch face and band loop.

G-SHOCK x Rick and Morty

The new G-SHOCK collaborative timepiece utilizes the DW5600's iconic case shape and features custom detailing with nods to "Rick and Morty," including a bright green and yellow dial that replicates the show's signature green portal. Additionally, the sitcom's logo and drawings of Rick and Morty are engraved on the watch's case back. Finally, the DW5600RM21-1 boasts a custom EL Backlight that features Rick and Morty's faces.

The watch's collectible packaging includes a tin inspired by the bright green portal featured in countless episodes of "Rick and Morty," and a custom box with several "Rick and Morty" themed drawings as well as an image of the titular characters with the show's famous portal gun.

The DW5600 model also boasts staple G-SHOCK functions and capabilities such as a Flash Alert and EL backlight with Afterglow, making the digital display easy-to-read and enabling Rick and Morty's faces to pop-up at any time of day.

DW5600RM21-1 is equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

EL Backlight with Afterglow

Flash Alert

Multi-Function Alarm

1/100 Second Stopwatch

Countdown Timer

12/24 Hr. Formats

The DW5600RM21-1, which retails for $170, will be available for purchase this October at gshock.com, the G-SHOCK Soho store and select fashion boutiques.

To coin a phrase from Rick…"And that's the wayyyyyy the news goes."

Seasons 1-4 of "Rick and Morty" are available to stream now on HBO Max.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Jonathan Moll

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

Rachel.Shandler@mcsaatchi.com

Jonathan.Moll@mcsaatchi.com

Sue Vander Schans / Sofia Izurieta

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

SVanderSchans@casio.com

SIzurieta@casio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.