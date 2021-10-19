Optable Enables Cookieless Activation for Publishers

MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optable, a SaaS data connectivity platform and clean room solution designed for the advertising ecosystem, has launched a suite of solutions to help publishers make anonymous traffic more effective and authenticated traffic more privacy-safe. The suite includes Optable's SDK, which allows publishers to enable cookieless targeting, as well as tools to segment traffic in real time into targetable cohorts.

The advertising ecosystem is undergoing a radical transformation in how audience data can be used as third-party cookies go away, mobile IDs are overhauled, and new privacy legislation emerges. This creates a pressing need for new solutions that enable audience targeting for advertisers, publishers, and the entire adtech ecosystem with safety and security in mind.

"Diminishing identifiers reduces the amount of traffic that a publisher can make addressable, and unaddressable traffic has a much lower yield," said Vlad Stesin, Co-founder and CPO, Optable. "Optable increases the amount of addressable traffic through programmatic channels, thereby providing drastically improved revenue opportunities for publishers."

Publishers are faced with the challenge of defragmenting across devices, traffic that is authenticated vs. unauthenticated, and the various targeting strategies based on first, second or third party data. The addition of cookieless targeting to Optable's platform gives publishers simple tools to defragment their traffic so they can focus on solving their partners' business objectives. Benefits of Optable's data connectivity platform include:

Improving the addressability of the audiences and enabling people-based targeting by using identity data in a privacy-preserving way.

Increasing the profitability of ad inventory by better addressing unidentified, cookieless inventory.

Gathering powerful audience insights based on imported audience data.

Assembling audiences using safely imported events, traits and characteristics.

"The need for publishers to offer privacy-conscious solutions has never been stronger,'' continued Stesin. "Optable enables a whole suite of solutions for anonymous and authenticated traffic so publishers can maximize their yields and provide better customer experiences for advertisers that respect the privacy of their users."

Empowering publishers and advertisers to take ownership of their first-party data requires infrastructure tools for anonymous and authenticated traffic. Optable provides a platform to collect data, build audiences that signal the adserver direction, resolve identity regardless of the browser or device, and securely match to partners' first-party data for collaboration. Often only a portion of publishers' traffic is authenticated, so adding cookieless targeting tools to the Optable data connectivity platform is a natural addition to the suite of solutions.

About Optable

Optable is a SaaS data connectivity platform designed for the advertising ecosystem in the age of privacy. Inspired by the radical transformation in how data is governed, connected, and used, Optable was built by veterans of the ad tech industry to address the need for a new generation of privacy-preserving data connectivity software. Leveraging cryptographic technology, Optable is the only clean room solution that offers a decentralized, "headless" approach to enabling advertisers, publishers, data companies, and other partners to safely and securely compare and leverage audience data. https://www.optable.co/

