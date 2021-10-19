Pendo Advisors Named Top 10 in U.S. for Fairness Opinions

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since our inception in 2009, Pendo Advisors ("Pendo") has emerged as a leading provider of high quality independent financial advisory and corporate finance solutions. As a result, we are pleased to announce Pendo's inclusion in the Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters) 2021 Global Merger and Acquisition Review as one of the Top 10 fairness opinion providers in the United States, year-to-date. The rankings are based on the number of fairness opinions on change of control merger and acquisition transactions.

This is the 8th consecutive year that Pendo has been ranked as a leading U.S. fairness opinion provider. Our strong track record combined with our unique transaction experience and valuation expertise inspires confidence in our clients including boards of directors, special committees, transaction fiduciaries, and business owners. We are committed to providing premier independent transaction advisory and corporate finance solutions to our clients across the U.S.

About Pendo Advisors

Pendo Advisors, which takes the name from the Latin word "value" is a boutique financial advisory firm focused on providing institutional quality valuation advisory and corporate finance solutions. Our professionals offer a unique combination of experience to clients by leveraging capital markets, investment banking, and valuation experience from the lower middle market to Fortune 500 and multi-billion dollar private equity transactions. Pendo professionals are focused on providing valuation advisory and corporate finance solutions to private and family-owned businesses, public company boards, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), and asset managers including private equity firms, venture capital firms, hedge funds, and family offices.

For additional information on Pendo's corporate finance advisory and fairness opinion services please visit our website at pendoadvisors.com or contact brian.wilson@pendoadvisors.com

View original content:

SOURCE Pendo Advisors, LLC