New store will boost the rapidly growing powersports presence in RiNo's Octane Alley and marks the brand's first brick-and-mortar location outside of the company's headquarters

RevZilla Set to Open First Retail Location In Denver New store will boost the rapidly growing powersports presence in RiNo's Octane Alley and marks the brand's first brick-and-mortar location outside of the company's headquarters

EAGLE, Colo., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RevZilla , the largest digital platform for moto-enthusiasts worldwide, has chosen the vibrant River North Arts District (RiNo) neighborhood of Denver for its first storefront debut outside of its Philadelphia headquarters. The new store will feature a full line-up of motorcycle gear including helmets, men's and women's apparel, accessories, parts, community events, and more. For more than a decade, the retailer has been the go-to brand for riders across the globe and RevZilla is excited to bring a brick-and-mortar location to the ever-growing rider community in Denver.

RevZilla team members outside of the new Denver store. Photo credit: Ryan Dearth

The RiNo neighborhood is known for its artistic murals, hip restaurants, and activist community. With more than 225,000 motorcyclists across the state, RiNo is home to the burgeoning powersports community known as Octane Alley. The block has been revitalized over the last decade thanks to Erico Motorsports--owned by Tai and John Beldock who have been figureheads in the community. Part of RevZilla's excitement in choosing the RiNo neighborhood is that it is an ideal location for motorcyclists passing through North Denver.

John Beldock notes, "Having RevZilla as an anchor tenant for Octane Alley is the perfect fit. Denver's motorcycling community has been coming to Erico Motorsports for over 25 years. By adding RevZilla to the mix, Octane Alley will truly become a destination for all things two-wheels."

RevZilla recognizes that the residents of RiNo pride themselves on their tight-knit community, and therefore is looking forward to collaborating with local businesses and organizations, such as META Magazine and the RiNo Arts Districts Mural Program, to create programs and events that benefit the community at large.

"Our RevZilla customers are eager to have more physical stores so they can interact face-to-face with the brand and with other enthusiasts," said Sam Woods, Chief Retail Officer at Comoto. "Denver was the #1 choice for our first RevZilla brick-and-mortar store. Not only is it a top tourist destination, but it also boasts a great riding community. When we saw the location and what they are creating with Octane Alley, we knew it would be a perfect fit."

RevZilla Denver will be managed by Joanne Donn —a motorcycle enthusiast and influencer in her own right—who brings extensive knowledge of the industry and passion for the riding community. The nearly 6,000 square-foot space is being redesigned by Gaetane Michaux, of Gaetane and Co. Design. The goal of the architectural build-out is to maintain the original charm of the building while infusing it with RevZilla's brand voice. The new RevZilla Denver store will be located at 2845 Walnut Street. It will soft-open in October 2021, followed by an official grand opening celebration in Spring 2022 to kick off the riding season.

For more information about RevZilla, please visit: https://www.revzilla.com/revzilla-stores .

About Comoto Family of Brands

Comoto is America's largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry, dedicated to advancing the experience of moto enthusiasts across the globe. Comoto's brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community through best-in-class eCommerce and retail experiences.

Comoto Family of Brands (PRNewsfoto/Comoto Holdings)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Comoto Family of Brands