Sweet Loren's Launches Limited Edition Holiday Sugar Cookie Dough Packaging

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tis' the season for holiday baking and Sweet Loren's pre-portioned Sugar Cookie Dough is bursting with holiday cheer in its first time ever limited edition holiday packaging. The same delicious Sugar Cookie Dough in fun holiday packaging, complete with all the tips you need to create twinkly snowflake shapes, a friendly snowman, and holly-decorated cookies, is hitting grocery store shelves across the U.S.

The cheerful packaging is reason to start celebrating and planning for joyful holiday cookie swaps! Swap the scratch-made cookies for Sugar Cookie Dough (homemade taste; no one will ever have to know!) and delight friends and family whether they are looking for a treat with cleaner ingredients or have a need for delicious, allergy-friendly options.

This limited-edition packaging shows how easy it is to bake; all you need is the cookie dough and your favorite frosting & decorations. Their scrumptious sugar cookies, with perfectly balanced notes of vanilla, serve as a blank canvas for all your holiday cookie creations. For inspiration, try these adorable melted snowmen cookies and more.

As the #1 natural cookie dough brand in the U.S., Sweet Loren's cookie dough is absolutely delectable without compromise. Great for those with dietary restrictions, so all can enjoy this holiday season. Safe to eat raw, Non-GMO Project Verified, plant-based, Certified Gluten Free and Vegan, dairy-free, peanut/tree nut free, and Kosher Pareve, Sweet Loren's is perfect for spreading holiday cheer to practically anyone on your gift-giving list. Look for Sweet Loren's at Kroger, Publix, Stop & Shop, or your local grocery store and order online at Sweetlorens.com, FreshDirect, and Instacart. SRP is $4.99-$5.99.





About Sweet Loren's

Sweet Loren's is on a mission to ensure that nobody never has to compromise between clean ingredients and joyfully delicious taste, one product at a time. As the #1 natural refrigerated cookie dough brand in the U.S, our products are distributed in more than 12,000 U.S. grocery stores and more than 600 stores throughout Canada. All Sweet Loren's products are plant-based, dairy-free, Certified Gluten Free and Vegan, peanut/tree nut free, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Kosher Pareve. Crafted with only clean ingredients, Sweet Loren's is known for irresistible tasting cookie dough. Get the scoop on Sweet Loren's here.

