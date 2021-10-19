Varian Highlights Combination with Siemens Healthineers at American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, a leading provider of cancer care technologies and solutions, will demonstrate the power of intelligent cancer care to shape the future of oncology during the 2021 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) taking place in Chicago, Illinois, October 24-27. The company will showcase how its combination with Siemens Healthineers will accelerate the fight against cancer and increase the impact on healthcare.

During this year's show, Varian will also be highlighting the following and more:

Upcoming release of TrueBeam® 3.0 radiotherapy system*, which includes image quality and workflow improvements as well as cybersecurity enhancements

Meet the Expert session with a clinical expert to share the breadth of cases being treated with Varian's Ethos™ therapy Adaptive Intelligence™ solution, built to provide patient-centric and personalized care

Smart Services solutions designed to provide comprehensive support services and proactive maintenance for clinical systems and practices

Progress in bringing human-centered artificial intelligence (AI) to the clinic. Within Varian's software portfolio, Eclipse™ TPS and AI Rad Companion Organs RT are empowering clinicians to define high-quality OAR (organs at risk) contours more efficiently with AI-based auto-contouring.

Our technology-enabled solutions and clinical partnerships with our Advanced Oncology Solutions

Within our Innovation Hub, Varian will present advancements in its FLASH therapy research, an experimental treatment modality, including an update on the FAST-01 clinical trial. Attendees will also see a preview of upcoming products including advancements in ARIA®, Eclipse™ and Halcyon®.

"After the past year and a half, our global Varian team is looking forward to the opportunity to meet in person with ASTRO 2021 attendees and highlight the strength of our combination with Siemens Healthineers," said Chris Toth, Chief Executive Officer of Varian. "Together, we will create the most comprehensive cancer care portfolio in the industry and address the entire care continuum. At this year's show, attendees will learn more about our innovative technologies, AI-based solutions, and the many ways we are a trusted partner to help our customers deliver patient centric, personalized care."

At this year's event, Varian will participate with a dynamic booth presence highlighting the combination with Siemens Healthineers. The company will also provide one-on-one product demonstrations as well as host hybrid Users' Meeting events over four separate dates. Varian is also this year's official sponsor of ARRO, ASTRO's resident program, and will host the first annual ARRO quiz bowl. In addition, Varian will have a presence at the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT) and Society of Radiation Oncology Administrators (SROA) concurrent meetings. Attendees can register for Varian demo sessions at https://www.varian.com/virtual2021.

*Not available for sale. 510(k) to be submitted soon.

About Varian

At Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 11,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Press Contact

Lynne Tran

Corporate Communications

publicrelations@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact

Siemens Healthineers Investor Relations

View original content:

SOURCE Varian