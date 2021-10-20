Keystone Creates Largest European US College Sports Student-Athlete Placement Agency

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The Keystone Education Group (Keystone) has announced the launch of Keystone Sports, a placement agency that matches European student-athletes with colleges and universities in the United States.

The announcement comes as Keystone completes the acquisition of its third US college student-athletics placement firm in recent months, Sport-Scholarships KEG GmbH (Sport-Scholarships), following previous acquisitions of Athletes Global Management (AGM) and College Scholarships USA (CSUSA).

Combined, the three companies are responsible for sending a significant volume of international student-athletes from Europe to study in the United States each year, from nine European countries, namely, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Austria, and the UK.

To date, the three firms have helped over 6700 students gain over 441 million USD in scholarship funding combined.

"With the launch of Keystone Sports, we have created Europe's largest US college sports placement agency," said Erik Harrell, Keystone CEO.

"At Keystone, our commitment is to help students make one of the most important decisions of their lifetimes, namely, which university program to pursue. This commitment now extends to student athletes via Keystone Sports."

"We care about the futures of our students, and with Keystone Sports, we will be able to help a greater number of student-athletes in Europe pursue their sports and academic dreams in the United States," said Harrell.

The launch of Keystone Sports is the latest addition to the company's portfolio of global student recruitment, enrollment, and retention services. As a result, Keystone customers will be able to benefit from direct access to the best European student-athlete talent in addition to robust recruitment offerings as part of Keystone's end-to-end solution.

"The UK and Europe are well-established sources of talented athletes, especially in soccer, tennis, and golf. Through Keystone Sports, US college coaches will gain unprecedented access to a wide network of talented athletes from Europe seeking to pursue their sports passion and get a great education abroad," said Fabien Miard, Head of Keystone Sports.

Recently acquired companies, CSUSA, Sport-Scholarships and AGM, have similar histories, born from the experiences of past international student-athletes wanting to spread awareness of opportunities for talented athletes in the United States within their home countries.

The service also aims to strengthen its range of support and counseling services for students throughout their studies, including assistance with insurance, tutors, athletic trainers, and other services designed to help support students and remove any potential barriers experienced as part of their studies.

About Keystone Education Group

Keystone is trusted by more than 110 million unique prospective students every year to help students and learners make one of the most important decisions of their lifetimes, namely, which higher education degree program or course to attend.

In turn, Keystone helps over 5 500 education institutions reach, recruit, and enroll prospective students in more than 190 countries, across 460 student websites, including Masterstudies.com, Bachelorstudies.com, Educations.com, Studentum.se, and FindAMasters. Keystone also operates a range of other global student recruitment services, including Blueberry.nu, Keystone Sports and Keystone Recruit.

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Keystone is backed by Viking Venture and Verdane, two leading Nordic venture firms. With offices across the Nordics, Germany, and the UK, Keystone has an international staff of more than 450 employees.

About Keystone Sports

Keystone Sports is a division of Keystone Education Group. Our mission is to connect international student athletes with colleges in the United States. Keystone Sports is comprised of 50 employees in 7 countries, most of them former college student athletes. They are experts in soccer, tennis, golf, track & field, swimming, basketball and 15 additional sports. We are Europe's strongest college sports recruiting solution for student athletes looking to study in the US.

Since 1998, our agencies, AGM (Spain), Sport-Scholarships (Germany), and CSUSA (Norway), have sent over 6700 international student athletes to over 820 Colleges in the US and Canada, securing over 441 million USD worth of scholarships.

