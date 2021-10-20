M&T Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
GAAP Results of Operations. Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $3.69 in the third quarter of 2021, up from $2.75 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.41 in the second quarter of 2021. GAAP-basis net income was $495 million in the recent quarter, $372 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $458 million in the second 2021 quarter. GAAP-basis net income for the third quarter of 2021 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.28% and 12.16%, respectively, improved from 1.06% and 9.53%, respectively, in the similar 2020 period and 1.22% and 11.55%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expenses in the recent quarter were merger-related expenses associated with M&T's proposed acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. of $9 million ($7 million after tax-effect, or $.05 of diluted earnings per common share), compared with $4 million ($3 million after tax-effect, or $.02 of diluted earnings per common share) in the second quarter of 2021. There were no merger-related expenses in the third quarter of 2020.
Darren J. King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented on M&T's third quarter results, "Results in the recent quarter reflect the strength of M&T's diversified business model. Fee income was robust, driven by strong mortgage banking, trust and brokerage, and other payments revenue relative to the year-earlier and immediately preceding quarters. Higher expense levels, notably incentive compensation and other professional services costs, were largely associated with the increased revenue but also reflect a reversion to more normal levels. Our balance sheet remains strong, as evidenced by a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.1% at September 30, 2021, improved from 10.7% at the end of the second quarter."
Earnings Highlights
Change 3Q21 vs.
($ in millions, except per share data)
3Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
2Q21
Net income
$
495
$
372
$
458
33
%
8
%
Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted
$
476
$
353
$
439
35
%
8
%
Diluted earnings per common share
$
3.69
$
2.75
$
3.41
34
%
8
%
Annualized return on average assets
1.28
%
1.06
%
1.22
%
Annualized return on average common equity
12.16
%
9.53
%
11.55
%
For the first nine-months of 2021, diluted earnings per common share rose 62% to $10.43 from $6.42 in the year-earlier period. GAAP-basis net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 increased to $1.40 billion from $882 million in the corresponding 2020 period. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 was 1.24% and 11.76%, respectively, improved from .89% and 7.57%, respectively, in the corresponding 2020 period. Merger-related expenses for the first nine months of 2021 were $23 million ($17 million after tax-effect, or $.13 of diluted earnings per common share). There were no merger-related expenses in the similar period of 2020.
Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations. M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.
Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.76 in the recent quarter, up from $2.77 and $3.45 in the third quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021, respectively. Net operating income totaled $504 million in 2021's third quarter, $375 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $463 million in the second quarter of 2021. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the recent quarter was 1.34% and 17.54%, respectively, 1.10% and 13.94%, respectively, in the year-earlier quarter and 1.27% and 16.68%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021.
Diluted net operating earnings per common share during the first nine months of 2021 increased to $10.61 from $6.49 in the similar 2020 period. Net operating income during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was $1.42 billion and $891 million, respectively. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.30% and 17.10%, respectively, in the first nine months of 2021 and was .93% and 11.15%, respectively, in the corresponding 2020 period.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income. Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $971 million in the recent quarter, up from $947 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $946 million in the second 2021 quarter. The recent quarter improvement as compared with the year-earlier quarter was largely due to lower rates paid on deposit accounts offset, in part, by the impact of lower average outstanding loan balances. As compared with the second quarter of 2021, the higher net interest income in the recent quarter was predominantly the result of increased yields on loans, reflecting fees received from payoffs of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans. The net interest margin in the third quarter of 2021, the third quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021 was 2.74%, 2.95% and 2.77%, respectively. The lower net interest margin in the two most recent quarters reflects higher amounts of low-yielding balances at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Those balances add to net interest income, but lower the reported net interest margin. Interest income from PPP loans, including recognition of fees associated with repaid loans, was $71 million in the recent quarter, compared with $39 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $51 million in the second quarter of 2021.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income
Change 3Q21 vs.
($ in millions)
3Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
2Q21
Average earning assets
$
140,420
$
127,689
$
136,951
10
%
3
%
Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent
$
971
$
947
$
946
3
%
3
%
Net interest margin
2.74
%
2.95
%
2.77
%
Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality. Recaptures of the provision for credit losses of $20 million and $15 million were recorded in the third and second quarters of 2021, respectively. The provision for credit losses totaled $150 million in the third quarter of 2020. The provision in each quarter adjusts the allowance for credit losses to reflect expected losses that are based on economic forecasts as of each quarter-end date. Net loan charge-offs were $40 million during the recent quarter, compared with $30 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $46 million in the second quarter of 2021. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .17% and .12% in the third quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively, and .19% in the second quarter of 2021.
Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $2.24 billion at each of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, compared with $1.24 billion at September 30, 2020. As a percentage of loans outstanding, nonaccrual loans were 2.40%, 2.31% and 1.26% at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The increase in nonaccrual loans from September 30, 2020 to the two most recent quarter-ends reflects the continuing impact of the pandemic on borrowers' ability to make contractual payments on their loans, most notably loans in the hospitality sector. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $25 million at September 30, 2021, $50 million a year earlier and $28 million at June 30, 2021.
Allowance for Credit Losses. M&T regularly performs detailed analyses of individual borrowers and portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.52 billion or 1.62% of loans outstanding at September 30, 2021, compared with $1.76 billion or 1.79% at September 30, 2020 and $1.58 billion or 1.62% at June 30, 2021. The allowance at September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2021 represented 1.66%, 1.91%, and 1.69%, respectively, of total loans on those dates, excluding outstanding balances of PPP loans.
Asset Quality Metrics
Change 3Q21 vs.
($ in millions)
3Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
2Q21
At end of quarter
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,242
$
1,240
$
2,242
81
%
—
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
$
25
$
50
$
28
-50
%
-11
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,267
$
1,290
$
2,270
76
%
—
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)
$
1,026
$
527
$
1,077
95
%
-5
%
Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding
2.40
%
1.26
%
2.31
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
1,515
$
1,759
$
1,575
-14
%
-4
%
Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding
1.62
%
1.79
%
1.62
%
For the period
Provision for credit losses
$
(20)
$
150
$
(15)
—
—
Net charge-offs
$
40
$
30
$
46
35
%
-13
%
Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)
.17
%
.12
%
.19
%
____________
(1)
Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.
Noninterest Income and Expense. Noninterest income was $569 million in the third quarter of 2021, up from $521 million in the year-earlier quarter and $514 million in the second quarter of 2021. As compared with the third quarter of 2020, the higher level of noninterest income in the recent quarter resulted largely from higher service charges on deposit accounts, merchant discount and credit card fees, mortgage banking revenues and income from M&T's trust and brokerage services businesses. The recent quarter's improvement as compared with the second quarter of 2021 reflects increases in mortgage banking revenues, service charges on deposit accounts, brokerage services income, credit-related fees, and lower unrealized losses on investment securities. Brokerage services income in the recent quarter included approximately $10 million of revenues associated with the sale of select investment products of LPL Financial, an independent financial services broker. Prior to the transition of M&T's retail brokerage and certain trust customer business to LPL Financial in mid-June 2021, those customers were provided proprietary trust products managed by M&T and revenues related thereto were reported as trust income.
Noninterest Income
Change 3Q21 vs.
($ in millions)
3Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
2Q21
Mortgage banking revenues
$
160
$
153
$
133
4
%
20
%
Service charges on deposit accounts
105
91
99
15
%
7
%
Trust income
157
150
163
5
%
-4
%
Brokerage services income
20
12
10
77
%
100
%
Trading account and foreign exchange gains
6
4
7
38
%
-14
%
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
—
3
(11)
—
—
Other revenues from operations
121
108
113
12
%
7
%
Total
$
569
$
521
$
514
9
%
11
%
Noninterest expense totaled $899 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $827 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020 and $865 million in the second quarter of 2021. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $888 million in the recent quarter, $823 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $859 million in 2021's second quarter. Factors contributing to the increase in noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter were higher costs for salaries and employee benefits (reflecting increased incentive compensation expenses), outside data processing and software, and professional services. As compared with the second quarter of 2021, the higher level of noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter resulted largely from higher incentive compensation.
Noninterest Expense
Change 3Q21 vs.
($ in millions)
3Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
2Q21
Salaries and employee benefits
$
510
$
479
$
479
7
%
7
%
Equipment and net occupancy
81
81
81
—
—
Outside data processing and software
73
65
74
13
%
-2
%
FDIC assessments
19
12
18
55
%
5
%
Advertising and marketing
15
12
13
28
%
14
%
Printing, postage and supplies
8
9
11
-16
%
-29
%
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
3
4
3
-30
%
—
Other costs of operations
190
165
186
16
%
3
%
Total
$
899
$
827
$
865
9
%
4
%
The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 57.7% in the third quarter of 2021, 56.2% in the year-earlier quarter and 58.4% in the second quarter of 2021.
Balance Sheet. M&T had total assets of $151.9 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $138.6 billion and $150.6 billion at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $93.6 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $98.4 billion at September 30, 2020 and $97.1 billion at June 30, 2021. The lower level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with September 30, 2020 reflects a $5.4 billion decline in commercial loans, partially offset by growth in consumer loans of $1.5 billion. The lower commercial loan balances reflect declines in PPP and dealer floor plan loans. The rise in consumer loans resulted from higher balances of recreational finance and automobile loans. The decline in total loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with June 30, 2021 resulted largely from lower commercial loans of $2.9 billion. The decrease in commercial loans reflects lower balances of PPP loans. Those loans totaled $2.2 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $6.5 billion at September 30, 2020 and $4.3 billion at June 30, 2021. Total deposits were $128.7 billion at the recent quarter-end, $115.2 billion at September 30, 2020 and $128.3 billion at June 30, 2021. The increased levels of deposits at the two most recent quarter-ends as compared with September 30, 2020 reflect higher levels of liquidity being maintained by many commercial and consumer customers.
Total shareholders' equity was $17.5 billion, or 11.54% of total assets at September 30, 2021, $16.1 billion, or 11.61% at September 30, 2020 and $16.7 billion, or 11.10% at June 30, 2021. Common shareholders' equity was $15.8 billion, or $122.60 per share, at September 30, 2021, compared with $14.9 billion, or $115.75 per share, a year-earlier and $15.5 billion, or $120.22 per share, at June 30, 2021. Tangible equity per common share was $86.88 at September 30, 2021, $79.85 at September 30, 2020 and $84.47 at June 30, 2021. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 11.1% at September 30, 2021, up from 10.7% three months earlier.
Conference Call. Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss third quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (877) 876-9173. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1667. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ321. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, October 27, 2021 by calling (800) 727-6189, or (402) 220-2671 for international participants. No conference ID is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.
About M&T. M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.
Who We Are. We are a bank for communities – bringing the capabilities of a large bank with the care of a locally focused institution. Our purpose is to make a difference in people's lives serving all our stakeholders. The keys to our approach are characterized by responsible lending based on the advantages of local knowledge and scale, and our long history of being prudent stewards of our shareholders' capital. For more on our approach as a bank for communities, please review our latest ESG report available on M&T's website.
Earlier this month it was announced that M&T Bank again ranked in the nation's top 10 for U.S. Small Business Administration lending. For 13 consecutive years, M&T Bank has remained one of the top 10 SBA lenders in the country. Additionally in the quarter, M&T Bank continued to focus on its multicultural customers in its diverse communities by establishing several multicultural banking centers across its footprint to enhance local branch experience by offering services in English and other languages. Customers can also now complete cash transactions at M&T Bank ATMs in four languages.
Forward-Looking Statements. This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.
Statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on customers, clients, third parties and M&T.
Also as described further below, statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected timing, completion and effects of the proposed transaction as well as M&T's and People's United's expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.
Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.
Future factors include risks, predictions and uncertainties relating to the impact of the People's United transaction (as described in the next paragraph); the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation or regulations affecting the financial services industry and/or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.
In addition, future factors related to the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United include, among others: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between M&T and People's United; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or People's United; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed combination could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of either or both parties to the combination; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where M&T and People's United do business; certain restrictions during the pendency of the merger that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; M&T's and People's United's success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the parties operate; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T and People's United.
Future factors related to the proposed transaction also include risks, such as, among others: that the proposed combination and its announcement could have an adverse effect on either or both parties' ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; that the proposed combination may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; and that revenues following the proposed combination may be lower than expected, including for possible reasons such as unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transactions; as well as the unforeseen risks relating to liabilities of M&T or People's United that may exist, and uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope, and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on People's United, M&T and the proposed combination.
These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.
M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its 2020 Form 10-K, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
September 30
Amounts in thousands, except per share
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Performance
Net income
$
495,460
372,136
33
%
$
1,400,778
882,012
59
%
Net income available to common shareholders
475,961
353,400
35
%
1,342,812
827,204
62
%
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
3.70
2.75
35
%
$
10.44
6.42
63
%
Diluted earnings
3.69
2.75
34
%
10.43
6.42
62
%
Cash dividends
$
1.10
1.10
—
$
3.30
3.30
—
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
128,844
128,355
—
128,786
128,813
—
Period end (2)
128,699
128,303
—
128,699
128,303
—
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
1.28
%
1.06
%
1.24
%
.89
%
Average common shareholders' equity
12.16
%
9.53
%
11.76
%
7.57
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
970,953
947,114
3
%
$
2,902,154
2,890,353
—
Yield on average earning assets
2.82
%
3.13
%
2.91
%
3.53
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
.14
%
.30
%
.15
%
.50
%
Net interest spread
2.68
%
2.83
%
2.76
%
3.03
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
.06
%
.12
%
.07
%
.19
%
Net interest margin
2.74
%
2.95
%
2.83
%
3.22
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.17
%
.12
%
.22
%
.21
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
504,030
375,029
34
%
$
1,424,361
890,692
60
%
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
3.76
2.77
36
%
10.61
6.49
63
%
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.34
%
1.10
%
1.30
%
.93
%
Average tangible common equity
17.54
%
13.94
%
17.10
%
11.15
%
Efficiency ratio
57.7
%
56.2
%
58.8
%
57.0
%
At September 30
Loan quality
2021
2020
Change
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,242,263
1,239,972
81
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
24,786
49,872
-50
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,267,049
1,289,844
76
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
1,026,080
527,258
95
%
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
47,358
45,975
3
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
947,091
505,446
87
%
Renegotiated loans
$
242,955
242,581
—
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
2.40
%
1.26
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.62
%
1.79
%
______________
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans.
Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Amounts in thousands, except per share
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Performance
Net income
$
495,460
458,069
447,249
471,140
372,136
Net income available to common shareholders
475,961
438,759
428,093
451,869
353,400
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
3.70
3.41
3.33
3.52
2.75
Diluted earnings
3.69
3.41
3.33
3.52
2.75
Cash dividends
$
1.10
1.10
1.10
1.10
1.10
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
128,844
128,842
128,669
128,379
128,355
Period end (2)
128,699
128,686
128,658
128,333
128,303
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
1.28
%
1.22
%
1.22
%
1.30
%
1.06
%
Average common shareholders' equity
12.16
%
11.55
%
11.57
%
12.07
%
9.53
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
970,953
946,072
985,128
993,252
947,114
Yield on average earning assets
2.82
%
2.85
%
3.08
%
3.15
%
3.13
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
.14
%
.14
%
.18
%
.25
%
.30
%
Net interest spread
2.68
%
2.71
%
2.90
%
2.90
%
2.83
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
.06
%
.06
%
.07
%
.10
%
.12
%
Net interest margin
2.74
%
2.77
%
2.97
%
3.00
%
2.95
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.17
%
.19
%
.31
%
.39
%
.12
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
504,030
462,959
457,372
473,453
375,029
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
3.76
3.45
3.41
3.54
2.77
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.34
%
1.27
%
1.29
%
1.35
%
1.10
%
Average tangible common equity
17.54
%
16.68
%
17.05
%
17.53
%
13.94
%
Efficiency ratio
57.7
%
58.4
%
60.3
%
54.6
%
56.2
%
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Loan quality
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,242,263
2,242,057
1,957,106
1,893,299
1,239,972
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
24,786
27,902
29,797
34,668
49,872
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,267,049
2,269,959
1,986,903
1,927,967
1,289,844
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
1,026,080
1,077,227
1,084,553
859,208
527,258
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
47,358
49,796
51,668
48,820
45,975
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
947,091
1,029,331
1,044,599
798,121
505,446
Renegotiated loans
$
242,955
236,377
242,121
238,994
242,581
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
2.40
%
2.31
%
1.97
%
1.92
%
1.26
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.62
%
1.62
%
1.65
%
1.76
%
1.79
%
______________
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
September 30
Dollars in thousands
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Interest income
$
992,946
1,001,161
-1
%
$
2,980,266
3,153,822
-6
%
Interest expense
25,696
58,066
-56
89,281
276,785
-68
Net interest income
967,250
943,095
3
2,890,985
2,877,037
—
Provision for credit losses
(20,000)
150,000
—
(60,000)
725,000
—
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
987,250
793,095
24
2,950,985
2,152,037
37
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
159,995
153,267
4
432,062
426,200
1
Service charges on deposit accounts
105,426
91,355
15
296,721
274,971
8
Trust income
156,876
149,937
5
475,889
450,570
6
Brokerage services income
20,490
11,602
77
43,868
35,194
25
Trading account and foreign exchange gains
5,563
4,026
38
18,349
33,332
-45
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
291
2,773
—
(22,646)
(11,040)
—
Other revenues from operations
120,485
107,601
12
344,114
327,967
5
Total other income
569,126
520,561
9
1,588,357
1,537,194
3
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
510,422
478,897
7
1,530,634
1,474,582
4
Equipment and net occupancy
80,738
81,080
—
244,057
237,809
3
Outside data processing and software
72,782
64,660
13
213,025
190,446
12
FDIC assessments
18,810
12,121
55
50,874
38,599
32
Advertising and marketing
15,208
11,855
28
43,200
44,072
-2
Printing, postage and supplies
7,917
9,422
-16
28,367
31,534
-10
Amortization of core deposit and other
intangible assets
2,738
3,914
-30
8,213
11,740
-30
Other costs of operations
190,719
164,825
16
565,753
511,450
11
Total other expense
899,334
826,774
9
2,684,123
2,540,232
6
Income before income taxes
657,042
486,882
35
1,855,219
1,148,999
61
Applicable income taxes
161,582
114,746
41
454,441
266,987
70
Net income
$
495,460
372,136
33
%
$
1,400,778
882,012
59
%
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Dollars in thousands
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Interest income
$
992,946
970,358
1,016,962
1,038,890
1,001,161
Interest expense
25,696
28,018
35,567
49,610
58,066
Net interest income
967,250
942,340
981,395
989,280
943,095
Provision for credit losses
(20,000)
(15,000)
(25,000)
75,000
150,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
987,250
957,340
1,006,395
914,280
793,095
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
159,995
133,313
138,754
140,441
153,267
Service charges on deposit accounts
105,426
98,518
92,777
95,817
91,355
Trust income
156,876
162,991
156,022
151,314
149,937
Brokerage services income
20,490
10,265
13,113
12,234
11,602
Trading account and foreign exchange gains
5,563
6,502
6,284
7,204
4,026
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
291
(10,655)
(12,282)
1,619
2,773
Other revenues from operations
120,485
112,699
110,930
142,621
107,601
Total other income
569,126
513,633
505,598
551,250
520,561
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
510,422
479,134
541,078
476,110
478,897
Equipment and net occupancy
80,738
80,848
82,471
84,228
81,080
Outside data processing and software
72,782
74,492
65,751
68,034
64,660
FDIC assessments
18,810
17,876
14,188
15,204
12,121
Advertising and marketing
15,208
13,364
14,628
17,832
11,855
Printing, postage and supplies
7,917
11,133
9,317
8,335
9,422
Amortization of core deposit and other
2,738
2,737
2,738
3,129
3,914
Other costs of operations
190,719
185,761
189,273
172,136
164,825
Total other expense
899,334
865,345
919,444
845,008
826,774
Income before income taxes
657,042
605,628
592,549
620,522
486,882
Applicable income taxes
161,582
147,559
145,300
149,382
114,746
Net income
$
495,460
458,069
447,249
471,140
372,136
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
September 30
Dollars in thousands
2021
2020
Change
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,479,712
1,489,232
-1
%
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
38,445,788
20,197,937
90
Trading account
624,556
1,215,573
-49
Investment securities
6,447,622
7,723,004
-17
Loans and leases:
Commercial, financial, etc.
22,514,940
27,891,648
-19
Real estate - commercial
37,023,952
37,582,084
-1
Real estate - consumer
16,209,354
16,663,708
-3
Consumer
17,834,648
16,309,608
9
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
93,582,894
98,447,048
-5
Less: allowance for credit losses
1,515,024
1,758,505
-14
Net loans and leases
92,067,870
96,688,543
-5
Goodwill
4,593,112
4,593,112
—
Core deposit and other intangible assets
5,952
17,294
-66
Other assets
8,236,582
6,702,048
23
Total assets
$
151,901,194
138,626,743
10
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
56,542,309
44,201,670
28
%
Interest-bearing deposits
72,158,987
70,061,680
3
Deposits at Cayman Islands office
—
899,989
-100
Total deposits
128,701,296
115,163,339
12
Short-term borrowings
103,548
46,123
125
Accrued interest and other liabilities
2,067,188
1,857,383
11
Long-term borrowings
3,500,391
5,458,885
-36
Total liabilities
134,372,423
122,525,730
10
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
1,750,000
1,250,000
40
Common
15,778,771
14,851,013
6
Total shareholders' equity
17,528,771
16,101,013
9
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
151,901,194
138,626,743
10
%
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Dollars in thousands
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,479,712
1,410,468
1,258,989
1,552,743
1,489,232
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
38,445,788
33,864,824
31,407,227
23,663,810
20,197,937
Federal funds sold
—
—
1,000
—
—
Trading account
624,556
712,558
687,359
1,068,581
1,215,573
Investment securities
6,447,622
6,143,177
6,610,667
7,045,697
7,723,004
Loans and leases:
Commercial, financial, etc.
22,514,940
25,409,291
27,811,190
27,574,564
27,891,648
Real estate - commercial
37,023,952
37,558,775
37,425,974
37,637,889
37,582,084
Real estate - consumer
16,209,354
16,704,951
17,349,683
16,752,993
16,663,708
Consumer
17,834,648
17,440,415
16,712,233
16,570,421
16,309,608
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
93,582,894
97,113,432
99,299,080
98,535,867
98,447,048
Less: allowance for credit losses
1,515,024
1,575,128
1,636,206
1,736,387
1,758,505
Net loans and leases
92,067,870
95,538,304
97,662,874
96,799,480
96,688,543
Goodwill
4,593,112
4,593,112
4,593,112
4,593,112
4,593,112
Core deposit and other intangible assets
5,952
8,690
11,427
14,165
17,294
Other assets
8,236,582
8,351,574
8,248,405
7,863,517
6,702,048
Total assets
$
151,901,194
150,622,707
150,481,060
142,601,105
138,626,743
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
56,542,309
55,621,230
53,641,419
47,572,884
44,201,670
Interest-bearing deposits
72,158,987
72,647,542
74,193,255
71,580,750
70,061,680
Deposits at Cayman Islands office
—
—
641,691
652,104
899,989
Total deposits
128,701,296
128,268,772
128,476,365
119,805,738
115,163,339
Short-term borrowings
103,548
91,235
58,957
59,482
46,123
Accrued interest and other liabilities
2,067,188
2,042,948
2,000,727
2,166,409
1,857,383
Long-term borrowings
3,500,391
3,499,448
3,498,503
4,382,193
5,458,885
Total liabilities
134,372,423
133,902,403
134,034,552
126,413,822
122,525,730
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
1,750,000
1,250,000
1,250,000
1,250,000
1,250,000
Common
15,778,771
15,470,304
15,196,508
14,937,283
14,851,013
Total shareholders' equity
17,528,771
16,720,304
16,446,508
16,187,283
16,101,013
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
151,901,194
150,622,707
150,481,060
142,601,105
138,626,743
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates
Three months ended
Change in balance
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
June 30,
September 30, 2021 from
September 30,
Change
Dollars in millions
2021
2020
2021
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
in
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
2020
2021
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
balance
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
$
39,036
.15
%
16,440
.10
%
32,081
.11
%
137
%
22
%
$
32,969
.12
%
13,021
.28
%
153
%
Federal funds sold and agreements to
—
.47
5,113
.13
—
.48
-100
40
223
.12
2,353
.33
—
Trading account
51
2.71
50
1.62
49
1.76
2
3
50
1.97
54
2.15
-7
Investment securities
6,019
2.19
7,876
1.95
6,211
2.23
-24
-3
6,276
2.23
8,490
2.14
-26
Loans and leases, net of unearned
Commercial, financial, etc.
23,730
3.96
28,333
3.05
27,055
3.26
-16
-12
26,155
3.57
27,455
3.37
-5
Real estate - commercial
37,547
3.87
37,243
4.19
37,419
3.92
1
—
37,525
3.98
36,743
4.47
2
Real estate - consumer
16,379
3.59
16,558
3.69
17,022
3.54
-1
-4
16,932
3.56
16,032
3.90
6
Consumer
17,658
4.34
16,076
4.76
17,114
4.44
10
3
17,134
4.47
15,683
4.96
9
Total loans and leases, net
95,314
3.95
98,210
3.89
98,610
3.79
-3
-3
97,746
3.91
95,913
4.17
2
Total earning assets
140,420
2.82
127,689
3.13
136,951
2.85
10
3
137,264
2.91
119,831
3.53
15
Goodwill
4,593
4,593
4,593
—
—
4,593
4,593
—
Core deposit and other intangible assets
7
19
10
-62
-27
10
23
-57
Other assets
9,017
7,880
9,087
14
-1
9,100
7,983
14
Total assets
$
154,037
140,181
150,641
10
%
2
%
$
150,967
132,430
14
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings and interest-checking
$
70,976
.04
65,848
.14
71,561
.05
8
%
-1
%
$
71,000
.05
61,729
.27
15
%
Time deposits
3,061
.46
4,715
1.22
3,358
.61
-35
-9
3,381
.62
5,245
1.43
-36
Deposits at Cayman Islands office
—
—
957
.10
50
.12
-100
-100
242
.11
1,214
.42
-80
Total interest-bearing deposits
74,037
.06
71,520
.21
74,969
.07
4
-1
74,623
.08
68,188
.37
9
Short-term borrowings
91
.01
62
.01
61
.01
48
50
72
.01
61
.06
18
Long-term borrowings
3,431
1.75
5,499
1.51
3,429
1.74
-38
—
3,569
1.76
5,974
2.01
-40
Total interest-bearing liabilities
77,559
.14
77,081
.30
78,459
.14
1
-1
78,264
.15
74,223
.50
5
Noninterest-bearing deposits
57,218
44,786
53,444
28
7
53,864
39,931
35
Other liabilities
2,151
2,241
2,167
-4
-1
2,167
2,360
-8
Total liabilities
136,928
124,108
134,070
10
2
134,295
116,514
15
Shareholders' equity
17,109
16,073
16,571
6
3
16,672
15,916
5
Total liabilities and shareholders'
$
154,037
140,181
150,641
10
%
2
%
$
150,967
132,430
14
%
Net interest spread
2.68
2.83
2.71
2.76
3.03
Contribution of interest-free funds
.06
.12
.06
.07
.19
Net interest margin
2.74
%
2.95
%
2.77
%
2.83
%
3.22
%
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
September 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
Income statement data
In thousands, except per share
Net income
Net income
$
495,460
372,136
1,400,778
882,012
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
2,028
2,893
6,085
8,680
Merger-related expenses (1)
6,542
—
17,498
—
Net operating income
$
504,030
375,029
1,424,361
890,692
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$
3.69
2.75
10.43
6.42
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.02
.02
.05
.07
Merger-related expenses (1)
.05
—
.13
—
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$
3.76
2.77
10.61
6.49
Other expense
Other expense
$
899,334
826,774
2,684,123
2,540,232
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(2,738)
(3,914)
(8,213)
(11,740)
Merger-related expenses
(8,826)
—
(22,670)
—
Noninterest operating expense
$
887,770
822,860
2,653,240
2,528,492
Merger-related expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
$
60
—
64
—
Equipment and net occupancy
1
—
1
—
Outside data processing and software
625
—
869
—
Advertising and marketing
505
—
529
—
Printing, postage and supplies
730
—
2,779
—
Other costs of operations
6,905
—
18,428
—
Other expense
$
8,826
—
22,670
—
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$
887,770
822,860
2,653,240
2,528,492
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
970,953
947,114
2,902,154
2,890,353
Other income
569,126
520,561
1,588,357
1,537,194
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
291
2,773
(22,646)
(11,040)
Denominator
$
1,539,788
1,464,902
4,513,157
4,438,587
Efficiency ratio
57.7
%
56.2
%
58.8
%
57.0
%
Balance sheet data
In millions
Average assets
Average assets
$
154,037
140,181
150,967
132,430
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(7)
(19)
(10)
(23)
Deferred taxes
2
5
2
6
Average tangible assets
$
149,439
135,574
146,366
127,820
Average common equity
Average total equity
$
17,109
16,073
16,672
15,916
Preferred stock
(1,495)
(1,250)
(1,332)
(1,250)
Average common equity
15,614
14,823
15,340
14,666
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(7)
(19)
(10)
(23)
Deferred taxes
2
5
2
6
Average tangible common equity
$
11,016
10,216
10,739
10,056
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$
151,901
138,627
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(6)
(17)
Deferred taxes
2
4
Total tangible assets
$
147,304
134,021
Total common equity
Total equity
$
17,529
16,101
Preferred stock
(1,750)
(1,250)
Common equity
15,779
14,851
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(6)
(17)
Deferred taxes
2
4
Total tangible common equity
$
11,182
10,245
__________________
(1)
After any related tax effect.
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Income statement data
In thousands, except per share
Net income
Net income
$
495,460
458,069
447,249
471,140
372,136
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
2,028
2,023
2,034
2,313
2,893
Merger-related expenses (1)
6,542
2,867
8,089
—
—
Net operating income
$
504,030
462,959
457,372
473,453
375,029
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$
3.69
3.41
3.33
3.52
2.75
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.02
.02
.02
.02
.02
Merger-related expenses (1)
.05
.02
.06
—
—
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$
3.76
3.45
3.41
3.54
2.77
Other expense
Other expense
$
899,334
865,345
919,444
845,008
826,774
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(2,738)
(2,737)
(2,738)
(3,129)
(3,914)
Merger-related expenses
(8,826)
(3,893)
(9,951)
—
—
Noninterest operating expense
$
887,770
858,715
906,755
841,879
822,860
Merger-related expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
$
60
4
—
—
—
Equipment and net occupancy
1
—
—
—
—
Outside data processing and software
625
244
—
—
—
Advertising and marketing
505
24
—
—
—
Printing, postage and supplies
730
2,049
—
—
—
Other costs of operations
6,905
1,572
9,951
—
—
Other expense
$
8,826
3,893
9,951
—
—
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$
887,770
858,715
906,755
841,879
822,860
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
970,953
946,072
985,128
993,252
947,114
Other income
569,126
513,633
505,598
551,250
520,561
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
291
(10,655)
(12,282)
1,619
2,773
Denominator
$
1,539,788
1,470,360
1,503,008
1,542,883
1,464,902
Efficiency ratio
57.7
%
58.4
%
60.3
%
54.6
%
56.2
%
Balance sheet data
In millions
Average assets
Average assets
$
154,037
150,641
148,157
144,563
140,181
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(7)
(10)
(13)
(16)
(19)
Deferred taxes
2
3
3
4
5
Average tangible assets
$
149,439
146,041
143,554
139,958
135,574
Average common equity
Average total equity
$
17,109
16,571
16,327
16,213
16,073
Preferred stock
(1,495)
(1,250)
(1,250)
(1,250)
(1,250)
Average common equity
15,614
15,321
15,077
14,963
14,823
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(7)
(10)
(13)
(16)
(19)
Deferred taxes
2
3
3
4
5
Average tangible common equity
$
11,016
10,721
10,474
10,358
10,216
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$
151,901
150,623
150,481
142,601
138,627
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(6)
(9)
(12)
(14)
(17)
Deferred taxes
2
2
3
4
4
Total tangible assets
$
147,304
146,023
145,879
137,998
134,021
Total common equity
Total equity
$
17,529
16,720
16,447
16,187
16,101
Preferred stock
(1,750)
(1,250)
(1,250)
(1,250)
(1,250)
Common equity
15,779
15,470
15,197
14,937
14,851
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(6)
(9)
(12)
(14)
(17)
Deferred taxes
2
2
3
4
4
Total tangible common equity
$
11,182
10,870
10,595
10,334
10,245
__________________
(1)
After any related tax effect.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Donald J. MacLeod
(716) 842-5138
MEDIA CONTACT:
Maya Dillon
(212) 415-0557
