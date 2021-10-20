Sun Life hosts third quarter 2021 earnings conference call

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, after markets close. Sun Life will hold its earnings conference call and live webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET the following day.

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

To listen to the live webcast and view the presentation slides, visit www.sunlife.com/QuarterlyReports 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. An archive will be available on the website following the event.

To listen via telephone, please call 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time as follows:

Participant Dial In (Toll Free): 1-(877) 658-9101, conference ID 5867358

Participant Dial In (International): (602) 563-8756, conference ID 5867358

A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. ET until 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021 by calling 404-537-3406 or 1-855-859-2056 (toll free within North America) using Conference ID: 5867358

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.36 trillion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

Irene Poon

Manager, Corporate Communications

T. 416-988-0542

irene.poon@sunlife.com Investor Relations Contact:

Yaniv Bitton

Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations & Capital Markets

T. 416-979-6496

investor_relations@sunlife.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.