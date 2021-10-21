Alaska Air Group reports third quarter 2021 results

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) today reported financial results for its third quarter ending Sept. 30, 2021, and provided outlook for the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31, 2021.

The third quarter marks a significant stride forward in Alaska Air Group's path to recovery. Alaska's goal from the beginning of the pandemic has been deliberate - scaling the business back up in a measured way, leveraging the company's strong balance sheet, and running a resilient operation, all with the aim of producing consistent industry-leading financial performance.

"We are thrilled to return to profitability this quarter, leading the industry with a 12% pretax profit margin," said CEO Ben Minicucci. "Thanks to each one of our employees for running our operation and showing remarkable care for our guests, and credit to the leadership team for laying out a measured plan and executing it with discipline. We're all feeling the momentum and look forward to building on our strong foundation for growth in 2022 and beyond."

Financial Results:

Reported net income for the third quarter of 2021 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $194 million , or $1.53 per share, compared to a net loss of $431 million , or $3.49 per share in the third quarter of 2020.

Reported net income for the third quarter of 2021, excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, of $187 million , or $1.47 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $399 million or $3.23 per share, in the third quarter of 2020. This quarter's adjusted results compare to the First Call analyst consensus estimate of $1.30 per share.

Generated adjusted pre-tax margin for the third quarter of 2021 of 12%.

Reported a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 51%, a reduction of 10 points from Dec. 31, 2020 .

Made a $100 million voluntary contribution to the defined benefit plan for Alaska's pilots in the third quarter, boosting estimated combined funded status of all defined benefit plans to 94%.

Held $3.2 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of Sept. 30, 2021 .

Prepaid $425 million in debt from the 364-day term loan facility, bringing total debt payments to $1.2 billion for the year.

Operational Updates:

Exercised options for 12 Boeing 737-9 aircraft slated for delivery in 2023 and 2024, and added options for an additional 25 deliveries, bringing Alaska's total firm commitments for 737-9 aircraft to 93 and available options to 52.

Ratified amended wage agreement for Horizon Air pilots, represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

Opened new San Francisco International Airport Lounge with 9,200 square feet of Bay-Area inspired amenities.

Announced new nonstop flights between San Francisco and Loreto and Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo, with service slated to begin Dec. 18 . Since the onset of the pandemic, approximately 70 new markets have been announced or commenced operation.

Resumed and expanded inflight meals, snacks, and drinks in all classes of service.

Continued to exceed internal metrics for guest satisfaction, highlighting our commitment to providing our guests a smooth and safe experience throughout their journey.

Near the top of the industry for on-time arrivals and completion rates in the third quarter.

Environmental, Social and Governance Updates:

Appointed Adrienne Lofton , vice president of global marketing at Google, to the Company's board of directors.

Announced formation of Alaska Star Ventures, an entity created to identify and further technologies that accelerate Alaska Airlines' path to net zero carbon emissions.

Supported the Afghan Humanitarian Airlift Mission and the U.S. military by operating Civil Reserve Air Fleet flights in the evacuation of individuals and families from Afghanistan .

Awarded $260,000 in LIFT Grants to 25 nonprofits focused on a clear vision to provide the next generation of leaders with the knowledge, skills and providing pathways for success through the Alaska Airlines Foundation.

The following table reconciles the company's reported GAAP net income (loss) per share (EPS) for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021 and 2020 to adjusted amounts.



Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 (in millions, except per-share amounts) Dollars

Diluted EPS

Dollars

EPS GAAP net income (loss) per share $ 194



$ 1.53



$ (431)



$ (3.49)

Payroll support program wage offset —



—



(398)



(3.22)

Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments —



—



(3)



(0.02)

Special items - impairment charges and other (9)



(0.07)



121



0.98

Special items - restructuring charges —



—



322



2.60

Special items - merger-related costs —



—



1



0.01

Income tax effect of reconciling items above 2



0.01



(11)



(0.09)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per share $ 187



$ 1.47



$ (399)



$ (3.23)



















Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 (in millions, except per-share amounts) Dollars

Diluted EPS

Dollars

Diluted EPS GAAP net income (loss) per share $ 460



$ 3.64



$ (877)



$ (7.12)

Payroll support program wage offset (914)



(7.24)



(760)



(6.16)

Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments (68)



(0.54)



—



—

Special items - impairment charges and other 5



0.04



350



2.84

Special items - restructuring charges (12)



(0.09)



322



2.61

Special items - merger-related costs —



—



5



0.04

Income tax effect of reconciling items above 242



1.92



20



0.16

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share $ (287)



$ (2.27)



$ (940)



$ (7.63)



Statistical data, as well as a reconciliation of the reported non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables. A glossary of financial terms can be found on the last page of this release.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Alaska Air Group, Inc.



























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions, except per-share amounts) 2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Operating Revenues:





















Passenger revenue $ 1,774



$ 572



210 %

$ 3,785



$ 2,362



60 % Mileage Plan other revenue 120



84



43 %

332



266



25 % Cargo and other 59



45



31 %

160



130



23 % Total Operating Revenues 1,953



701



179 %

4,277



2,758



55 % Operating Expenses:





















Wages and benefits 578



495



17 %

1,581



1,579



— % Payroll support program wage offset —



(398)



(100) %

(914)



(760)



20 % Variable incentive pay 42



42



— %

109



65



68 % Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 376



125



201 %

853



568



50 % Aircraft maintenance 89



84



6 %

272



244



11 % Aircraft rent 64



74



(14) %

188



229



(18) % Landing fees and other rentals 141



109



29 %

414



323



28 % Contracted services 62



36



72 %

167



138



21 % Selling expenses 49



24



104 %

123



83



48 % Depreciation and amortization 99



105



(6) %

294



320



(8) % Food and beverage service 39



14



179 %

97



70



39 % Third-party regional carrier expense 39



29



34 %

106



92



15 % Other 126



89



42 %

348



310



12 % Special items - impairment charges and other (9)



121



(107) %

5



350



(99) % Special items - restructuring charges —



322

. (100) %

(12)



322



(104) % Special items - merger-related costs —



1



(100) %

—



5



(100) % Total Operating Expenses 1,695



1,272



33 %

3,631



3,938



(8) % Operating Income (Expense) 258



(571)



(145) %

646



(1,180)



(155) % Nonoperating Income (Expense):





















Interest income 6



7



(14) %

19



23



(17) % Interest expense (30)



(34)



(12) %

(101)



(64)



58 % Interest capitalized 3



4



(25) %

9



8



13 % Other - net 8



5



60 %

27



16



69 % Total Nonoperating Expense (13)



(18)



(28) %

(46)



(17)



171 % Income (Loss) Before Income Tax 245



(589)







600



(1,197)





Income tax expense (benefit) 51



(158)







140



(320)





Net Income (Loss) $ 194



$ (431)







$ 460



$ (877)





























Basic Income (Loss) Per Share: $ 1.55



$ (3.49)







$ 3.69



$ (7.12)





Diluted Income (Loss) Per Share: $ 1.53



$ (3.49)







$ 3.64



$ (7.12)





























Shares Used for Computation:





















Basic 125.250



123.647







124.846



123.255





Diluted 127.188



123.647







126.325



123.255





























Cash dividend declared per share: $ —



$ —







$ —



$ 0.375































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)





Alaska Air Group, Inc.





















(in millions) September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 495



$ 1,370

Marketable securities 2,700



1,976

Total cash and marketable securities 3,195



3,346

Receivables - net 536



480

Inventories and supplies - net 62



57

Prepaid expenses, assets held-for-sale, and other current assets 208



123

Total Current Assets 4,001



4,006









Property and Equipment





Aircraft and other flight equipment 8,076



7,761

Other property and equipment 1,446



1,398

Deposits for future flight equipment 378



583



9,900



9,742

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 3,780



3,531

Total Property and Equipment - Net 6,120



6,211









Operating lease assets 1,370



1,400

Goodwill 1,943



1,943

Intangible assets - net 102



107

Other noncurrent assets 346



379

Other Assets 3,761



3,829









Total Assets $ 13,882



$ 14,046















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in millions, except share amounts) September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 181



$ 108

Accrued wages, vacation and payroll taxes 441



527

Air traffic liability 1,225



1,073

Other accrued liabilities 587



424

Deferred revenue 904



733

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 275



290

Current portion of long-term debt 425



1,138

Total Current Liabilities 4,038



4,293









Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion 2,225



2,357









Noncurrent Liabilities





Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,191



1,268

Deferred income taxes 501



407

Deferred revenue 1,446



1,544

Obligation for pension and postretirement medical benefits 558



665

Other liabilities 392



524



4,088



4,408

Commitments and Contingencies





Shareholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 5,000,000 shares, none issued or outstanding —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 400,000,000 shares, Issued: 2021 - 134,655,235 shares; 2020 - 133,567,534 shares, Outstanding: 2021 - 125,305,291 shares; 2020 - 124,217,590 shares 1



1

Capital in excess of par value 462



391

Treasury stock (common), at cost: 2021 - 9,349,944 shares; 2020 - 9,349,944 shares (674)



(674)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (482)



(494)

Retained earnings 4,224



3,764



3,531



2,988

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 13,882



$ 14,046







































SUMMARY CASH FLOW (unaudited)









Alaska Air Group, Inc.





















(in millions) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021(a)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021(b) Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









Net income $ 460



$ 266



$ 194

Non-cash reconciling items 322



221



101

Changes in working capital 119



520



(401)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 901



1,007



(106)













Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









Property and equipment additions (190)



(102)



(88)

Other investing activities (753)



(968)



215

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (943)



(1,070)



127













Cash Flows from Financing Activities: (825)



(281)



(544)













Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ (867)



$ (344)



$ (523)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,386



1,386



1,042

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 519



$ 1,042



$ 519







(a) As reported in Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2021. (b) Cash flows for the three months ended September 30, 2021, can be calculated by subtracting cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as reported in Form 10-Q for the second quarter 2021, from the nine months ended September 30, 2021.













OPERATING STATISTICS SUMMARY (unaudited)











Alaska Air Group, Inc.















































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Consolidated Operating Statistics:(a)





















Revenue passengers (000) 9,832

3,595

173.5%

23,211

14,012

65.7% RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 11,592

3,817

203.7%

27,319

16,127

69.4% ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 14,429

7,871

83.3%

38,238

27,483

39.1% Load factor 80.3%

48.5%

31.8 pts

71.4%

58.7%

12.7 pts Yield 15.30¢

14.99¢

2.1%

13.85¢

14.65¢

(5.5)% RASM 13.54¢

8.90¢

52.1%

11.19¢

10.04¢

11.5% CASMex(b) 9.21¢

14.00¢

(34.2)%

9.67¢

12.57¢

(23.1)% Economic fuel cost per gallon(b) $2.05

$1.32

55.3%

$1.93

$1.65

17.0% Fuel gallons (000,000) 183

97

88.7%

477

344

38.7% ASM's per gallon 78.8

81.3

(3.1)%

80.2

79.9

0.4% Average number of full-time equivalent employees (FTE) 20,315

16,027

26.8%

18,819

18,112

3.9% Mainline Operating Statistics:





















Revenue passengers (000) 7,065

2,156

227.7%

16,367

9,736

68.1% RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 10,122

2,958

242.2%

23,677

13,816

71.4% ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 12,540

6,280

99.7%

33,004

23,339

41.4% Load factor 80.7%

47.1%

33.6 pts

71.7%

59.2%

12.5 pts Yield 14.08¢

13.56¢

3.8%

12.68¢

13.46¢

(5.8)% RASM 12.66¢

8.14¢

55.5%

10.44¢

9.46¢

10.4% CASMex(b) 8.45¢

13.88¢

(39.1)%

8.90¢

11.90¢

(25.2)% Economic fuel cost per gallon(b) $2.03

$1.31

55.0%

$1.91

$1.66

15.1% Fuel gallons (000,000) 147

69

113.0%

380

270

40.7% ASM's per gallon 85.3

91.0

(6.3)%

86.9

86.4

0.6% Average number of FTE's 15,116

12,032

25.6%

13,870

13,730

1.0% Aircraft utilization 10.2

7.3

39.7%

9.6

8.3

15.7% Average aircraft stage length 1,313

1,244

5.5%

1,313

1,263

4.0% Operating fleet(d) 210

217

(7) a/c

210

217

(7) a/c Regional Operating Statistics:(c)





















Revenue passengers (000) 2,767

1,439

92.3%

6,843

4,276

60.0% RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 1,470

859

71.1%

3,642

2,311

57.6% ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 1,889

1,592

18.7%

5,235

4,143

26.4% Load factor 77.8%

54.0%

23.8 pts

69.6%

55.8%

13.8 pts Yield 23.72¢

19.89¢

19.3%

21.47¢

21.72¢

(1.2)% RASM 19.26¢

11.91¢

61.7%

15.80¢

13.24¢

19.3% Operating fleet 94

94

— a/c

94

94

— a/c





(a) Except for FTEs, data includes information related to third-party regional capacity purchase flying arrangements. (b) See a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure and Note A for a discussion of the importance of this measure to investors in the accompanying pages. (c) Data presented includes information for flights operated by Horizon and third-party carriers. (d) Excludes all aircraft removed from operating service.

Given the unusual nature of 2020, we believe that some analysis of specific financial and operational results compared to 2019 provides meaningful insight. The table below includes comparative results from 2021 to 2019.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OPERATING STATISTICS - 2019 RESULTS (unaudited) Alaska Air Group, Inc.















































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2019

Change

2021

2019

Change Passenger revenue $ 1,774



$ 2,211



(20) %

$ 3,785



$ 6,038



(37) % Mileage plan other revenue 120



118



2 %

332



346



(4) % Cargo and other 59



60



(2) %

160



169



(5) % Total operating revenues $ 1,953



$ 2,389



(18) %

$ 4,277



$ 6,553



(35) %























Operating expense, excluding fuel and special items $ 1,328



$ 1,476



(10) %

$ 3,699



$ 4,295



(14) % Economic fuel 376



486



(23) %

853



1,408



(39) % Special items (9)



5



(280) %

(921)



39



NM Total operating expenses $ 1,695



$ 1,967



(14) %

$ 3,631



$ 5,742



(37) %























Consolidated Operating Statistics(a):





















Revenue passengers (000) 9,832



12,574



(22) %

23,211



35,018



(34) % RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 11,592



15,026



(23) %

27,319



42,113



(35) % ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 14,429



17,519



(18) %

38,238



50,006



(24) % Load Factor 80.3%



85.8%



(5.5) pts

71.4%



84.2%



(12.8) pts Yield 15.30¢



14.71¢



4 %

13.85¢



14.34¢



(3) % RASM 13.54¢



13.64¢



(1) %

11.19¢



13.10¢



(15) % CASMex 9.21¢



8.43¢



9 %

9.67¢



8.59¢



13 % FTEs 20,315



22,247



(9) %

18,819



22,000



(14) %





(a) 2019 comparative operating statistics have been recalculated using the information presented above, and as filed in our third quarter 2019 Form 10-Q













OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited) Alaska Air Group, Inc.























































Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Special

Items(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenues

























Passenger revenues $ 1,425



$ 349



$ —



$ —



$ 1,774



$ —



$ 1,774

CPA revenues —



—



107



(107)



—



—



—

Mileage Plan other revenue 105



15



—



—



120



—



120

Cargo and other 58



—



—



1



59



—



59

Total Operating Revenues 1,588



364



107



(106)



1,953



—



1,953

Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding fuel 1,060



288



93



(113)



1,328



(9)



1,319

Economic fuel 299



77



—



—



376



—



376

Total Operating Expenses 1,359



365



93



(113)



1,704



(9)



1,695

Nonoperating Income (Expense)

























Interest income 7



—



—



(1)



6



—



6

Interest expense (25)



—



(6)



1



(30)



—



(30)

Interest capitalized 2



—



—



1



3



—



3

Other - net 8



—



—



—



8



—



8

Total Nonoperating Expense (8)



—



(6)



1



(13)



—



(13)

Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ 221



$ (1)



$ 8



$ 8



$ 236



$ 9



$ 245

































Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Special

Items(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenues

























Passenger revenues $ 401



$ 171



$ —



$ —



$ 572



$ —



$ 572

CPA revenues —



—



95



(95)



—



—



—

Mileage Plan other revenue 65



19



—



—



84



—



84

Cargo and other 45



—



—



—



45



—



45

Total Operating Revenues 511



190



95



(95)



701



—



701

Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding fuel 872



248



78



(97)



1,101



46



1,147

Economic fuel 90



38



—



—



128



(3)



125

Total Operating Expenses 962



286



78



(97)



1,229



43



1,272

Nonoperating Income (Expense)

























Interest income 8



—



—



(1)



7



—



7

Interest expense (28)



—



(6)



—



(34)



—



(34)

Interest capitalized 4



—



—



—



4



—



4

Other - net 4



—



—



1



5



—



5

Total Nonoperating Income (Expense) (12)



—



(6)



—



(18)



—



(18)

Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ (463)



$ (96)



$ 11



$ 2



$ (546)



$ (43)



$ (589)









Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Special

Items(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenues

























Passenger revenues $ 3,003



$ 782



$ —



$ —



$ 3,785



$ —



$ 3,785

CPA revenues —



—



322



(322)



—



—



—

Mileage Plan other revenue 287



45



—



—



332



—



332

Cargo and other 157



—



—



3



160



—



160

Total Operating Revenues 3,447



827



322



(319)



4,277



—



4,277

Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding fuel 2,937



839



272



(349)



3,699



(921)



2,778

Economic fuel 726



195



—



—



921



(68)



853

Total Operating Expenses 3,663



1,034



272



(349)



4,620



(989)



3,631

Nonoperating Income (Expense)

























Interest income 20



—



—



(1)



19



—



19

Interest expense (86)



—



(16)



1



(101)



—



(101)

Interest capitalized 8



—



—



1



9



—



9

Other - net 27



—



—



—



27



—



27

Total Nonoperating Expense (31)



—



(16)



1



(46)



—



(46)

Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ (247)



$ (207)



$ 34



$ 31



$ (389)



$ 989



$ 600

































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Special

Items(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenues

























Passenger revenues $ 1,860



$ 502



$ —



$ —



$ 2,362



$ —



$ 2,362

CPA revenues —



—



281



(281)



—



—



—

Mileage Plan other revenue 219



47



—



—



266



—



266

Cargo and other 128



—



—



2



130



—



130

Total Operating Revenues 2,207



549



281



(279)



2,758



—



2,758

Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding fuel 2,777



727



238



(289)



3,453



(83)



3,370

Economic fuel 448



120



—



—



568



—



568

Total Operating Expenses 3,225



847



238



(289)



4,021



(83)



3,938

Nonoperating Income (Expense)

























Interest income 33



—



—



(10)



23



—



23

Interest expense (58)



—



(16)



10



(64)



—



(64)

Interest capitalized 8



—



—



—



8



—



8

Other - net 16



—



—



—



16



—



16

Total Nonoperating Income (Expense) (1)



—



(16)



—



(17)



—



(17)

Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ (1,019)



$ (298)



$ 27



$ 10



$ (1,280)



$ 83



$ (1,197)







(a) Includes consolidating entries, Air Group parent company, McGee Air Services, and other immaterial business units. (b) The Air Group Adjusted column represents the financial information that is reviewed by management to assess performance of operations and determine capital allocation and excludes certain charges. See Note A in the accompanying pages for further information. (c) Includes payroll support program wage offsets, special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments.













GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)







Alaska Air Group, Inc.





























CASM Excluding Fuel and Special Items Reconciliation



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Consolidated:













CASM 11.75 ¢

16.16 ¢

9.50 ¢

14.33 ¢ Less the following components:













Payroll support program wage offset (benefit) —



(5.06)



(2.39)



(2.77)

Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 2.60



1.59



2.24



2.07

Special items - impairment charges and other(a) (0.06)



1.53



0.01



1.27

Special items - restructuring charges(b) —



4.09



(0.03)



1.17

Special items - merger-related costs —



0.01



—



0.02

CASM excluding fuel and special items 9.21 ¢

14.00 ¢

9.67 ¢

12.57 ¢















Mainline:













CASM 10.77 ¢

16.80 ¢

8.26 ¢

13.56 ¢ Less the following components:













Payroll support program wage offset (benefit) —



(5.56)



(2.61)



(2.89)

Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 2.39



1.43



1.99



1.92

Special items - impairment charges and other(a) (0.07)



1.93



0.02



1.24

Special items - restructuring charges(b) —



5.10



(0.04)



1.37

Special items - merger-related costs —



0.02



—



0.02

CASM excluding fuel and special items 8.45 ¢

13.88 ¢

8.90 ¢

11.90 ¢





(a) Special items - impairment charges and other in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 are primarily comprised of updated estimates of cost associated with leased aircraft that have been retired and removed from the operating fleet but not yet returned to the lessor. (b) Special items - restructuring charges in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 represent adjustments to total cost for pilot incentive leaves as a result of updated recall timing from what was previously anticipated due to schedule changes, training limitations and other factors.













Fuel Reconciliation



Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 (in millions, except for per-gallon amounts) Dollars

Cost/Gallon

Dollars

Cost/Gallon Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost $ 397



$ 2.16



$ 123



$ 1.27

Losses (gains) on settled hedges (21)



(0.11)



5



0.05

Consolidated economic fuel expense 376



2.05



128



1.32

Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment —



—



(3)



(0.03)

GAAP fuel expense $ 376



$ 2.05



$ 125



$ 1.29

Fuel gallons 183







97

























Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 (in millions, except for per gallon amounts) Dollars

Cost/Gallon

Dollars

Cost/Gallon Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost $ 949



$ 1.99



$ 553



$ 1.61

Losses (gains) on settled hedges (28)



(0.06)



15



0.04

Consolidated economic fuel expense $ 921



$ 1.93



$ 568



$ 1.65

Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment (68)



(0.14)



—



—

GAAP fuel expense $ 853



$ 1.79



$ 568



$ 1.65

Fuel gallons 477







344











Debt-to-capitalization, adjusted for operating leases

(in millions) September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 2,225



$ 2,357

Capitalized operating leases 1,466



1,558

COVID-19 related borrowings(a) —



734

Adjusted debt, net of current portion of long-term debt 3,691



4,649

Shareholders' equity 3,531



2,988

Total Invested Capital $ 7,222



$ 7,637









Debt-to-capitalization ratio, including operating leases 51 %

61 %





(a) To best reflect our leverage we included the remaining short-term borrowings stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic which are classified as current liabilities in the consolidated balance sheets. As of September 30, 2021, no such borrowings were outstanding.













Adjusted net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and special items

(in millions) September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Current portion of long-term debt $ 425



$ 1,138

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 275



290

Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,225



2,357

Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,191



1,268

Total adjusted debt 4,116



5,053

Less: Cash and marketable securities (3,195)



(3,346)

Adjusted net debt $ 921



$ 1,707









(in millions) Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 GAAP Operating Income (Loss)(a) $ 51



$ (1,775)

Adjusted for:





Payroll Support Program grant wage offset and special items (767)



71

Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments (76)



(8)

Depreciation and amortization 394



420

Aircraft rent 258



299

EBITDAR $ (140)



$ (993)









Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR (6.6x)



(1.7x)







(a) Operating income (loss) can be reconciled using the trailing twelve month operating income as filed quarterly with the SEC.

Note A: Pursuant to Regulation G, we are providing reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. We believe that consideration of these non-GAAP financial measures may be important to investors for the following reasons:

By eliminating fuel expense and certain special items (including the payroll support program wage offset, impairment and restructuring charges and merger-related costs) from our unit metrics, we believe that we have better visibility into the results of operations as we focus on cost-reduction initiatives emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our industry is highly competitive and is characterized by high fixed costs, so even a small reduction in non-fuel operating costs can result in a significant improvement in operating results. In addition, we believe that all domestic carriers are similarly impacted by changes in jet fuel costs over the long run, so it is important for management (and thus investors) to understand the impact of (and trends in) company-specific cost drivers such as labor rates and productivity, airport costs, maintenance costs, etc., which are more controllable by management.

Cost per ASM (CASM) excluding fuel and certain special items, such as the payroll support program wage offset, impairment and restructuring charges and merger-related costs, is one of the most important measures used by management and by the Air Group Board of Directors in assessing quarterly and annual cost performance.

Adjusted income before income tax (and other items as specified in our plan documents) is an important metric for the employee incentive plan, which covers the majority of Air Group employees.

CASM excluding fuel and certain special items is a measure commonly used by industry analysts, and we believe it is the basis by which they have historically compared our airline to others in the industry. The measure is also the subject of frequent questions from investors.

Disclosure of the individual impact of certain noted items provides investors the ability to measure and monitor performance both with and without these special items. We believe that disclosing the impact of these items as noted above. Industry analysts and investors consistently measure our performance without these items for better comparability between periods and among other airlines.

Although we disclose our passenger unit revenues, we do not (nor are we able to) evaluate unit revenues excluding the impact that changes in fuel costs have had on ticket prices. Fuel expense represents a large percentage of our total operating expenses. Fluctuations in fuel prices often drive changes in unit revenues in the mid-to-long term. Although we believe it is useful to evaluate non-fuel unit costs for the reasons noted above, we would caution readers of these financial statements not to place undue reliance on unit costs excluding fuel as a measure or predictor of future profitability because of the significant impact of fuel costs on our business.

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

Adjusted net debt - long-term debt, including current portion, plus capitalized operating leases, less cash and marketable securities

Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR - represents net adjusted debt divided by EBITDAR (trailing twelve months earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, special items and rent)

Aircraft Utilization - block hours per day; this represents the average number of hours per day our aircraft are in transit

Aircraft Stage Length - represents the average miles flown per aircraft departure

ASMs - available seat miles, or "capacity"; represents total seats available across the fleet multiplied by the number of miles flown

CASM - operating costs per ASM, or "unit cost"; represents all operating expenses including fuel and special items

CASMex - operating costs excluding fuel and special items per ASM; this metric is used to help track progress toward reduction of non-fuel operating costs since fuel is largely out of our control

Debt-to-capitalization ratio - represents adjusted debt (long-term debt plus capitalized operating lease liabilities) divided by total equity plus adjusted debt

Diluted Earnings per Share - represents earnings per share (EPS) using fully diluted shares outstanding

Diluted Shares - represents the total number of shares that would be outstanding if all possible sources of conversion, such as stock options, were exercised

Economic Fuel - best estimate of the cash cost of fuel, net of the impact of our fuel-hedging program

Load Factor - RPMs as a percentage of ASMs; represents the number of available seats that were filled with paying passengers

Mainline - represents flying Boeing 737, Airbus 320 and Airbus 321neo family jets and all associated revenues and costs

Productivity - number of revenue passengers per full-time equivalent employee

RASM - operating revenue per ASMs, or "unit revenue"; operating revenue includes all passenger revenue, freight & mail, Mileage Plan and other ancillary revenue; represents the average total revenue for flying one seat one mile

Regional - represents capacity purchased by Alaska from Horizon and SkyWest. In this segment, Regional records actual on-board passenger revenue, less costs such as fuel, distribution costs, and payments made to Horizon and SkyWest under the respective capacity purchased arrangement (CPAs). Additionally, Regional includes an allocation of corporate overhead such as IT, finance, other administrative costs incurred by Alaska and on behalf of Horizon.

RPMs - revenue passenger miles, or "traffic"; represents the number of seats that were filled with paying passengers; one passenger traveling one mile is one RPM

Yield - passenger revenue per RPM; represents the average revenue for flying one passenger one mile

