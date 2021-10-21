"Magic Meets the Sea" on a whimsically-themed float inspired by the Disney Wish, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet

Disney Cruise Line Sets Sail on Streets of New York City with Enchanting Cruise Ship Float in Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® "Magic Meets the Sea" on a whimsically-themed float inspired by the Disney Wish, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet

CELEBRATION, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov. 25, Disney Cruise Line's brand-new cruise ship float will embark on its maiden voyage in New York City as part of the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®. The imaginatively designed "ship" has been christened "Magic Meets the Sea" and is inspired by the fantastical style of the Disney Wish, which sets sail in summer 2022.

Disney Cruise Line will debut an enchanting cruise ship float in the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The imaginatively designed “ship” has been christened “Magic Meets the Sea” and offers a first look at the fantastical style of the Disney Wish. The float will feature 15 favorite Disney friends who represent the stories and experiences aboard Disney’s newest cruise ship. (Macy’s)

"The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a treasured tradition at the heart of family holiday celebrations," said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. "We are honored to collaborate with Macy's for this renowned event and build upon the shared legacy of creating magical memories year after year. Just like the Disney Wish, our float will be a celebration of enchanting Disney storytelling, beloved characters and wishes come true."

During its inaugural Parade voyage, the float will feature 15 favorite Disney friends who represent the stories and experiences on the Disney Wish, including Captain Minnie Mouse, who proudly adorns the ship's bow; Princess Tiana, who cooks up the power of imagination in an all-new interactive adventure aboard the ship; Aladdin and Jasmine, whose story has been reimagined into an original Broadway-style stage show on board; and Cinderella, whose beautiful bronze statue will grace the fairytale-inspired Grand Hall.

Showcasing the grandeur of a Disney Cruise Line vessel, the new float will feature iconic design elements including a Mickey Mouse-inspired color palette, towering red funnels and an intricate filigree motif along the hull.

"The entire Macy's Parade team is thrilled to welcome Disney Cruise Line to this year's outstanding Parade lineup," said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "This magical float will enchant an audience of millions in New York City, and nationwide on television with Disney's signature brand of imagination and innovation."

More details about Disney Cruise Line's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade appearance will be announced at a later date.

The 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide on NBC-TV, Thursday, Nov. 25 from 9:00 a.m. to noon in all time zones. For more information visit macys.com/parade . To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on various social platforms and follow #MacysParade.

About Disney Cruise Line

Since first setting sail in 1998, Disney Cruise Line has provided quintessential family cruise vacations, blending the magic of Disney with the excitement of ocean cruising. Unforgettable onboard experiences are paired with itineraries to sun-drenched destinations of the Caribbean year-round and awe-inspiring seasonal sailings throughout Alaska and Europe. Most Caribbean itineraries also include a stop at Disney's Castaway Cay, an award-winning island in The Bahamas. Disney Cruise Line continues to expand its horizons, with three new ships scheduled for delivery in 2022, 2024 and 2025 and a second Bahamian destination, Lighthouse Point, located on the island of Eleuthera. The Disney Wish will set sail in summer 2022. All three new ships will be powered by liquefied natural gas and, at approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit http://www.disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.

About the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world famous holiday event. For more than 90 years, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. Growing in size and scale, the Parade features Macy's signature giant character balloons, fabulous floats, incredible marching bands, celebrities, clowns, dance and performance groups, and the one and only Santa Claus, spreading holiday cheer. For more information on the Macy's Parade, please visit www.macys.com/parade.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Disney Cruise Line