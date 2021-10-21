F.L.Putnam Strengthens Legal, Investment and Operational Capabilities with Three Senior Hires

WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that it has made three senior hires, which will deepen the firm's legal, investment, and operational capabilities. Michael Timmermans has been appointed as General Counsel; James Balfour, CFA®, has joined as Investment Advisor; and Jody Cullinane has been hired as Business Liaison.

"We continue to enhance our in-house capabilities with some of the best talent in the market as demand for our investment and wealth advisory services continues to grow," said Tom Manning, CEO of F.L.Putnam. "Mike, Jim and Jody bring decades of industry experience and we are thrilled to have them join our growing team."

Michael Timmermans most recently served as General Counsel and Assistant Chief Compliance Officer at Longfellow Investment Management, a Boston-based investment manager with $14 billion in assets under management. Before Longfellow, he was an Assistant Vice President in the Institutional Client Group at State Street Global Advisors. Mr. Timmermans currently serves on the Board of Directors of the New England Broker Dealer Investment Adviser Association. He holds a JD from New England School of Law.

James Balfour brings more than two decades of investment experience to F.L.Putnam. He previously served as a Portfolio Manager at Lowell, Blake & Associates where he co-managed $150 million in assets for high-net-worth individuals and families. Prior to LBA, Mr. Balfour was Global Economist and Strategist at Loomis Sayles. During his sixteen-year tenure at Loomis, Mr. Balfour led an investment team of portfolio managers, strategists, economists, and traders and oversaw the development and communication of the firm's global economic forecast and investment outlook. He holds the CFA® charterholder professional designation.

Jody Cullinane has served the high-net-worth and institutional marketplace for more than twenty-five years. She joins F.L.Putnam from KLR Wealth where she served as Director of Client Service. Ms. Cullinane previously held senior client service and consultant roles at leading financial services firms including Charles Schwab, TIAA and Washington Trust where she held the position of Client Communications Officer for eight years.

F.L.Putnam provides investment management, financial planning and consulting services to high-net-worth clients and institutions, including endowments and foundations. Since 1983, F.L.Putnam has delivered a comprehensive set of solutions that help clients build, preserve and manage their wealth. The firm serves clients nationally from offices in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Rhode Island. More information is available at www.flputnam.com.

