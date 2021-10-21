Huawei Technologies USA to tackle privacy and information at Reuters global technology event

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies USA has confirmed it will address the critical issue of privacy and information security at the Reuters global emerging technology conference and executive virtual event, which will be held on Wednesday, October 27.

Speaking on behalf of Huawei Technologies USA, Andy Purdy, Chief Security Officer, will explore prevalent consumer and regulatory issues surrounding the right to privacy, how information is used and how it's protected given the rise of cyberattacks and heightened government regulation. The discussion, moderated by Nadira Tudor, TV & Radio Broadcast Journalist/Presenter, will take place on October 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST and will also include insights from Trevor Hughes, President and CEO of The International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).

Running October 27-29, Reuters MOMENTUM brings together more than 25,000 executive attendees to hear from the world's most influential technologists, policymakers, NGOs and business leaders. Content is curated exclusively for Reuters MOMENTUM, with the event producer pushing every speaker to reveal real insights and invaluable business intelligence attendees. Ultimately, the producers aim to ensure that attendees gain the tools, tips, strategies, tactics and best practices they need to impact lives through innovation and future-proof their businesses.

Furthermore, access to the event and content platform was launched early, allowing attendees to consume the actionable takeaways they need to succeed right now.

Developed in collaboration with Reuters award-winning newsroom, Reuters MOMENTUM is broadcast live to share strategies towards a better future as society gets ready for the 'next normal' after a period of unrivalled disruption. All sessions are recorded and made available on-demand to attendees shortly after broadcast.

Leading speakers and executive contributors include:

Josh London, Head of Reuters Professional and Chief Marketing Officer of Reuters, said: "After a period of unprecedented disruption, we have an opportunity to reimagine what's possible and collectively build a healthier, happier, more equitable and sustainable future for all. I'm excited that we can bring leading tech innovators and pioneers together than at Reuters MOMENTUM, where they can share their insights and perspectives on how technology can positively shape the future."

Confirmed attendees include global chief executives, chief information officers, chief technology officers, chief innovation officers, chief people officers and their teams from some of the world's largest and most influential companies.

The virtual summit has four central, interlinked content pillars: Society, Economy, Sustainability, Trust & Ethics. For more information on the event, visit https://reutersevents.com/events/momentum/.

Reuters MOMENTUM follows the launch of Reuters IMPACT, which will mobilize global business leaders to deliver on climate action in October, ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26). Further, it follows the success of the inaugural Reuters Next leadership summit in January, which attracted more than 40,000 professionals from over 150 countries. Attendees came together to discuss future opportunities for change and growth and address the rifts and problems that our world and our societies face. Reuters Next returns December 1-3, 2021.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

About Reuters Events and Reuters Professional

Reuters MOMENTUM is produced by Reuters Events and powered by Reuters award-winning newsroom. Reuters Events delivers high-end conferences and exhibitions to diverse sectors including energy, sustainability, insurance, pharmaceuticals, transportation, travel, strategy and technology. Its offerings help senior business professionals stay at the forefront of change through insight sharing and networking with peers.

Reuters Next, Reuters IMPACT and Reuters MOMENTUM are part of the Reuters Professional offering of global news coverage, commentary and industry-leading events to help professionals make smart decisions.

About Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider. Founded in 1851, it is committed to the Trust Principles of independence, integrity and freedom from bias. With unmatched coverage in over 16 languages, and reaching billions of people worldwide every day, Reuters provides trusted intelligence that powers humans and machines to make smart decisions. It supplies business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers. Reuters: The Real World in Real Time.

Follow news about Reuters at https://www.reutersagency.com/en/media-center/ and @ReutersPR.

