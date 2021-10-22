AppGallery Commits to Providing Full-Spectrum Support, Expansion Opportunities, and Innovative Tools to Gaming Developers

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at its annual Huawei Developer Conference 2021 (HDC 2021), Huawei reaffirmed its commitment to gaming developers in driving innovation and business expansion, offering new technologies to create unique gaming experiences.

Huawei Developer Conference 2021 (Together) is back for 2021!

Alexandre Salem, Global Director, Global Partnerships & Eco-Development Business Department at Huawei, shared the prominent gaming trends for developers, as well as the opportunities that AppGallery can provide to fuel their success.

"The pandemic changed the way people view gaming as a mainstream form of entertainment, resulting in a growing momentum of mobile gaming," said Alexandre. "We want developers to help fuel this growth."

Alex discussed how gaming turned into a US$175 billion industry in 2020, with mobile gaming accelerating the fastest. Accounting for 48% of gaming revenue in 2020, it's up 13% from 2019.

Empowering developers for unique gaming experiences

AppGallery commits to providing gaming developers with the capabilities, support, and opportunities they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive environment. Alex highlighted four key pillars that provide attractive value propositions for developers with AppGallery – scale, speed, discoverability, and monetisation, including availability for high-touch support.

AppGallery possesses extensive distribution capabilities to over 560 million monthly active users, providing speed through Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) integration and with easy-to-use tools to assist in development and publication.

Leading mobile game developer Gameloft, for example, worked with AppGallery to launch over 11 games, creating a console-like gaming experience that led to a 70% increase in downloads in the first three months following launch.

Supporting developers in market expansion

AppGallery offers developers the resources to increase discoverability and develop monetisation strategies through services such as AppGallery, Petal Search, Petal Maps, and HUAWEI Ads. AppGallery provides support in over 170 countries and regions, 6 HMS regional centres, and tailored marketing for over 5.1 million registered developers.

Playrix, developer of all-time hits such as Gardenscapes and Homescapes, partnered with AppGallery for its series of game launches and received full end-to-end support, including implementation of HMS Core Kits and promotions through Huawei Ads.

With over 10 years of distribution experience in China, AppGallery is also well-placed to help international developers unlock business opportunities in the expanding Chinese market.

"One of our underlying priorities is to offer more choice of domestic and global apps to Chinese consumers," shared Alex. "Our extensive user base in China and in-depth understanding of the domestic app marketplace and user characteristics means we can help international developers identify challenges accurately and efficiently."

About AppGallery

AppGallery is an innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. Its HMS Core allows apps to integrate across different devices, delivering a smoother experience – part of the wider "1+8+N" strategy at Huawei.

With AppGallery, Huawei's vision is for an open, innovative platform that is accessible to consumers while strictly protecting their privacy and providing them with a unique and smart experience.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AppGallery, Huawei