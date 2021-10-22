Boyne Resorts Expands Portfolio with Purchase of Shawnee Peak

BOYNE FALLS, Mich., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyne Resorts today announced its purchase of Shawnee Peak ski resort located in Bridgton, Maine. Adding to the company's portfolio of eleven North American resorts and attractions, Shawnee Peak joins Sugarloaf and Sunday River in Maine and Loon Mountain Resort in New Hampshire as its fourth resort in New England. The purchase was finalized on October 21, 2021, and terms of the transaction will remain confidential.

(PRNewsfoto/Boyne Resorts)

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Shawnee Peak into the Boyne Resorts family, and it reinforces our commitment to elevate New England skiing," said Stephen Kircher, president and chief executive officer of Boyne Resorts. "With its rich history and accessible location, Shawnee Peak holds an important position in Maine's ski industry and growing our sport. We look forward to building on what has been accomplished in its 84-year history."

"After 27 years of stewardship, I cannot think of a better future for Shawnee Peak and with Boyne Resorts being a family-owned business and the next steward of this mountain, this is a terrific outcome for our team, our guests, and my family," said Chet Homer, owner of Shawnee Peak. "Boyne is highly respected in the ski industry, and I am confident the ski area as well as skier experience will continue to thrive in the years ahead."

Transition of the resort's ownership is staged to begin immediately, with all Shawnee Peak team members being retained under Boyne Resorts' ownership. All 2021/22 season passes, lift tickets and other ski products purchased from Shawnee Peak or Boyne Resorts in advance of the season will remain valid and the resort access and benefits included at the time of purchase will remain unchanged. Availability of Shawnee Peak season passes and lift tickets will continue beyond the 2021/22 season.

Shawnee Peak features two base areas providing access to 225 skiable acres served by four chairlifts and two surface lifts. Offering the most night skiing in New England, ski instruction, dining, and real estate opportunities are also offered at the resort. Shawnee Peak is located less than an hour's drive from Portland, Maine and is the state's oldest continuously operated ski area. To learn more, please visit shawneepeak.com.

About Boyne Resorts

Boyne Resorts is a collection of mountain and lakeside resorts, ski areas, and attractions spanning from British Columbia to Maine. The company owns and operates eleven properties and an outdoor lifestyle equipment/apparel retail division with stores throughout Michigan. An industry leader in multiple U.S. regions, operations include snowsports and year-round mountain recreation, golf, an indoor waterpark, spas, food and beverage, lodging and real estate development. For more information, please visit www.boyneresorts.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements were made as of the time and date of this press release and were based on then-current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "intend," "will" and variations of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially, including the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions (including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)). The Company undertakes no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of the foregoing, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boyne Resorts