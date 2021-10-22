Emergency Physicians: We Must Address Vaccine Hesitancy, Correct Misinformation to End Pandemic

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Widespread misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and treatments fuels vaccine hesitancy and stands in the way of efforts to end the pandemic, according to doctors with the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP).

Jessica Solis-McCarthy, MD, FACEP, spokesperson for ACEP and emergency physician at UT Health San Antonio and University Hospital, said:

"My emergency department is full of people who already face challenges getting the health care that they need. A growing number of my patients want the vaccine, but they hesitate because they are surrounded by misinformation. Others face practical barriers, like limited internet access, or lack of transportation to a vaccination site. Getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent serious illness from COVID and we should use every tool we have to stay healthy and stop this virus."

Dr. Solis-McCarthy reminds everyone that the federal government has made the vaccine free and available to people living in the United States, regardless of insurance or immigration status. Emergency physicians want people to know that the development of the vaccines was not rushed, and that each vaccine followed the strict process in place to meet all Food and Drug Administration (FDA) safety measures.

Getting vaccinated helps everyone protect themselves and others who are more vulnerable because they are too young or too sick for the vaccine. This is especially important for parents with children who are not yet eligible for the vaccine and anyone living in a multi-generational home.

"Trust takes time but today we have strong evidence that vaccines work. We also know that most of the people in hospitals with COVID are unvaccinated. One of the hardest parts about treating COVID patients today is knowing that most of the hospitalizations are avoidable. We don't want anyone to miss a chance to keep their families and friends safe from this virus," said Dr. Solis-McCarthy.

Learn more about the virus and the vaccines on the ACEP website at www.emergencyphysicians.org.

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million Americans they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org.

Contact:

Maggie McGillick

703-220-4768

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP)