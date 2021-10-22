RE/MAX Marketplace Adds 4 Vendors in Q3, Providing Powerful Tools to Help Agents Level Up Their Business New additions include a moving and home management concierge platform, lead generation tools and personal branding vendors

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, today announced the addition of four vendors to the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program. Empowering agents with top resources that are easy to find, use and implement so they can focus on what they do best – helping clients buy and sell homes – this program offers comprehensive offerings of business services in the industry. All services and materials are available for purchase directly through the RE/MAX Marketplace, the online portal exclusively available to RE/MAX agents in the U.S. and Canada – often at RE/MAX negotiated rates.

New members of the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program include:

MoveEasy: MoveEasy is a free, fully automated, white labeled moving and home management concierge platform, that allows home buyers, sellers, and renters to complete many of their moving tasks in one platform. The platform can assist with finding a mortgage provider, booking their movers, setting up internet and cable, getting home security, switching utilities and even changing addresses. MoveEasy is a Concierge Service for Life - whether it's six months or six years down the road, if they need any trusted service providers, they can always access an agent's branded online portal, call their concierge, activate Alexa or Google Home, or use their branded mobile app.

Listing to Leads: Listing to Leads is an automated marketing and lead generation tool that changes with an affiliate's listing status to help agents generate new buyer, seller & referral leads at EVERY stage of the listing from Coming Soon through Just Sold.

Real Grader and Instacard: Real Grader was developed to measure, manage and maximize digital presence. Their objective is to raise your grade on essential professional and social media sites while building a strong unified digital brand online.

Instacard is changing the way people connect. Instacard makes it easy to share contact info, social media and all relevant sites easily by text. All online and social links are in one place, easy to access, and easy to share.

Real Estate Shows: Real Estate Shows is the leader in automated real estate video tours. They've helped more than 500,000 agents produce a Real Estate Show. All affiliates need to do is tell Real Estate Shows the property address and shows are automatically created in anywhere from 1 to 2 minutes.

Many of the companies in the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program offer exclusive discounts to RE/MAX agents. With everything from yard signs to legal services, clothing to technology, these companies provide powerful tools to help RE/MAX agents run a successful business.

To learn more about becoming a RE/MAX Approved Supplier, email approvedsupplier@remax.com.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

