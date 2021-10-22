Tantech Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2021

LISHUI, China, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) ("Tantech" or the "Company"), a clean energy company in China, today reported its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
Mr. Wangfeng Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Tantech, said, "While we continue to have a competitive edge in selling our bamboo-based charcoal products, we have been working hard on the strategic shift in our business from being solely engaged in consumer product sales to expanding into the specialty vehicle market. We have focused on product costs as we have increased operating cash flow for our longer-term growth in the vehicle market. Ongoing COVID-19 challenges, including supply chain and logistics bottlenecks, have added cost and margin pressure in our ongoing consumer business, but we hope to see some stabilization into next year."
"As to our specialty vehicle and electric vehicle (EV) business, we believe our feature-rich, environmentally friendly customizable midibuses present an attractive option for corporate customer as businesses return to normal operations. We have invested heavily in technology advancements for specialty-use EVs rather than the more competitive, domestic general consumer EV market for this reason. We are fully committed to the EV segment, which we expect will be a key long-term growth driver for us. Despite some recent delays in government rebates related to EVs, longer term we expect our specialty EV business will expand with customer demand for a cleaner environment and for zero-emission vehicles. Importantly, we had approximately $40.7 million cash at June 30, 2021, which gives us the ability to fund our growth initiatives and build value for shareholders."
Financial Results
For the Six Months Ended
($ millions, except per share data and
2021
2020
Change
Revenues
$
20.6
$
22.9
(9.9)
%
Gross profit
$
4.0
$
3.1
29.3
%
Gross margin
19.3
%
13.4
%
5.9
percentage points
Operating expenses
$
9.7
$
1.3
666.0
%
Net (loss) income attributable to common
$
(6.6)
$
1.2
(636.8)
%
Basic/Diluted (loss) earnings per share
$
(0.18)
$
0.04
$
(0.22)
About Tantech Holdings Ltd
For the past decade, Tantech has been a highly specialized high-tech enterprise producing, researching and developing bamboo charcoal-based products with an established domestic and international sales and distribution network. Since 2017, when the Company acquired 70% of Shangchi Automobile, a vehicle manufacturer based in Zhangjiagang City, Jiangsu Province, it has manufactured and sold vehicles. The Company established two new subsidiaries, Lishui Smart New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Shangchi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., in November 2020, to produce and sell street sweepers and other electric vehicles. The Company is fully ISO 90000 and ISO 14000 certified and has received a number of national, provincial and local honors, awards and certifications for its products and scientific research efforts. For more information please visit: http://ir.tantech.cn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the sales, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulations, and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.
Tantech Holdings Ltd and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
June 30,
2021
December 31,
2020
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents*
$
40,711,801
$
37,119,195
Restricted cash*
-
220,109
Accounts receivable, net*
36,369,508
34,410,597
Inventories, net*
420,194
671,251
Advances to suppliers, net *
7,054,987
6,854,461
Advances to suppliers – related party
-
1,533,000
Prepaid taxes*
1,177,989
1,046,667
Prepaid expenses and other receivables, net*
463,974
45,467
Total Current Assets*
86,198,453
81,900,747
Property, plant and equipment, net*
2,273,629
2,477,912
Other Assets
Manufacturing rebate receivable*
5,815,305
5,755,237
Intangible assets, net*
434,913
664,033
Long-term Investment
25,763,433
25,497,316
Total Other Assets*
32,013,651
31,916,586
Total Assets*
$
120,485,733
$
116,295,245
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Short-term bank loans
$
5,313,070
$
5,564,790
Bank acceptance notes payable*
-
1,753,109
Accounts payable*
2,305,363
1,543,994
Due to related parties*
2,194,460
2,019,087
Customer deposits*
6,167,807
3,183,088
Taxes payable*
1,050,811
571,354
Due to third parties
-
306,600
Accrued liabilities and other payables*
960,446
1,861,835
Total Current Liabilities*
17,991,957
16,803,857
Total Liabilities*
17,991,957
16,803,857
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized,
42,874
35,894
Additional paid-in capital
57,164,201
48,392,181
Statutory reserves
6,437,506
6,437,506
Retained earnings
38,909,553
45,480,031
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(517,118)
(1,493,070)
Total Stockholders' Equity attributable to the Company
102,037,016
98,852,542
Noncontrolling interest
456,760
638,846
Total Stockholders' Equity
102,493,776
99,491,388
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
120,485,733
$
116,295,245
* please see "Note 3: Variable Interest Entities" in the notes accompanying the unaudited financial
Tantech Holdings Ltd and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2021
2020
Revenues
$
20,633,188
$
22,889,784
Cost of revenues
16,660,387
19,817,263
Gross Profit
3,972,801
3,072,521
Operating expenses
Selling expenses
122,045
201,217
General and administrative expenses
1,399,295
763,945
Share-based compensation
1,840,000
-
Research and development expenses
6,351,853
302,553
Total operating expenses
9,713,193
1,267,715
(Loss) income from operations
(5,740,392)
1,804,806
Other income (expenses)
Interest income
57,374
17,962
Interest expense
(137,594)
(184,288)
Government subsidy income
47,033
10,926
Rental income from a related party
67,166
-
Other income, net
1,796
6,593
Total other income (expenses)
35,775
(148,807)
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes
(5,704,617)
1,655,999
Provision for income taxes
1,047,595
684,804
Net (loss) income
(6,752,212)
971,195
Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(181,734)
(253,220)
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders of Tantech
$
(6,570,478)
$
1,224,415
Net (loss) income
(6,752,212)
971,195
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment
975,600
(1,394,434)
Comprehensive loss
(5,776,612)
(423,239)
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(182,086)
(251,974)
Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders of
$
(5,594,526)
$
(171,265)
(Loss) earnings per share - Basic and Diluted
$
(0.18)
$
0.04
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted
37,253,764
28,872,602
Tantech Holdings Ltd and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net (loss) income
$
(6,752,212)
$
971,195
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in)
Depreciation expense
234,756
227,049
Amortization of intangible asset
235,593
216,781
Allowance for doubtful accounts - accounts receivable
14,395
-
Loss from disposal of property, plant and equipment
-
2,867
Issuance of common stock for services
1,840,000
33,812
Inventory markdown
296,702
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(1,611,062)
(4,653,105)
Advances to suppliers
(128,735)
9,607,140
Advances to suppliers - related party
1,546,000
(1,422,000)
Inventory
(39,140)
(1,317,697)
Prepaid expenses and other receivables
(417,223)
8,280
Accounts payable
743,811
1,032,112
Accrued liabilities and other payables
(917,137)
232,756
Customer deposits
2,945,780
(2,908,226)
Taxes payable, net of prepaid taxes
352,443
409,442
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(1,656,029)
2,440,406
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(5,086)
(9,524)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
-
21,450
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(5,086)
11,926
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from equity financing
6,939,000
-
Repayment of loans from third party
(309,200)
-
Bank acceptance notes payable, net of repayment
(1,767,975)
1,221,327
Proceeds from bank loans
2,473,600
6,652,116
Repayment of bank loans
(2,782,800)
(6,794,316)
Proceeds from (repayment of) loans from related parties, net
161,589
(557,765)
Net cash provided by financing activities
4,714,214
521,362
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
319,398
(198,016)
Net increase in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
3,372,497
2,775,678
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
37,339,304
12,645,977
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
40,711,801
$
15,421,655
Supplemental disclosure information:
Income taxes paid
$
709,980
$
28,487
Interest paid
$
137,594
$
168,560
