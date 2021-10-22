Allegiant Air Mechanics Ratify Teamster Contract

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 80 percent voting in favor of ratification, aviation mechanics at Allegiant Air have finalized their first collective bargaining agreement with the Teamsters. The five-year agreement is the first for mechanics at the company.

"Congratulations to all of the mechanics who made this happen," said Teamsters General President James P. Hoffa. "By coming together and standing strong throughout months of negotiations, these proud essential workers are setting an example of the incredible things that can be done in the airline industry."

"A committee of rank-and-file members and Airline Division Representatives were able to secure substantial wage increases and work rule improvements," said Capt. David Bourne, Teamsters Airline Division Director. "It's great to see the improvements these workers have gained in their first contract, but most importantly, they are no longer at-will employees. They now have the full protection of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Airline Division against unjust discipline and discharge."

Along with all of the typical work rule improvements that come with a negotiated collective bargaining agreement, the new members will enjoy a 24 percent average pay increase immediately, an average signing bonus of $6,000 and improved health care benefits at a reduced cost.

"It was great to get these dedicated individuals a much deserved first agreement," said Bob Fisher, Airline Division Representative and Lead Negotiator. "I look forward to helping them gain more improvements in future agreements."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

