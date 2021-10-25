eMoney Advisor Begins Day 1 of Virtual Summit with Research Findings Focused on Planning with Purpose

New research highlights end-client and advisor eagerness to connect on financial wellness and purpose

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today introduced new research findings during Day 1 of the 2021 eMoney Summit , the industry's premier event for planning-led financial advisory professionals. The three-day event is being held virtually through Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Following opening remarks from eMoney CEO Ed O'Brien, Head of Financial Planning Matt Schulte revealed highlights of eMoney's new research findings, which center on how advisors can engage with end-clients by using personalized and accessible plans, and how to achieve financial wellness with the help of proper planning technology.

"Delivering financial advice is a helping profession ... and there is no denying that today, more people are looking for financial stability," said Schulte to an audience of nearly 1,000 virtual participants. "There is a real opportunity to engage with them in deeper ways and enjoy longer, more successful relationships, while at the same time, experiencing the fulfillment you deserve within your own career."

This year's theme, "Planning with Purpose," was inspired by eMoney research that captured insights from more than 800 advisors and end-clients. The research helped uncover what end-clients across the wealth spectrum are expecting from their advisors and the evolving role of planning professionals. Highlights include what inspires both end-clients and advisors, what motivates end-clients to choose an advisor, and financial wellness trends. A summary is below.

"End-clients welcome the use of technology to create more time for one-on-one conversations and to help them visualize their financial plans," Schulte said. "They appreciate the commitment to a personalized experience that allows them to feel heard and validated."

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in comprehensive financial planning, eMoney's solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development and drive overall growth. More than 80,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 4.5 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com .

