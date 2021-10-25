IMMCO, Inc. CEO Keith Hayes Inducted into The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers Hall of Fame

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) ("Orbital"), today announced through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services ("GTS"), that Keith Hayes, the Chief Executive Officer of IMMCO, Inc. ("IMMCO"), GTS's engineering group, has been inducted into The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers ("SCTE") Hall of Fame during the group's awards event on October 13.

The SCTE is a non-profit professional association for the advancement of technology, standards and workforce education related to cable telecommunications engineering. Founded in 1969 as The Society of Cable Television Engineers, SCTE and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), have a current membership of over 19,000 individuals.

Mr. Hayes has nearly four decades of engineering and operations leadership experience, including executive roles at Charter and Adelphia. Most recently, Mr. Hayes was principal of Broadband Advisors Group. He was the founding president and multi-term board member for the SCTE Foundation.

The SCTE Hall of Fame comprises SCTE members who, over the course of time, have made extraordinary contributions to the professional development, ideals and goals of the Society and the cable telecommunications industry.

As stated by Bob Foote, Assistant Vice President for industry-leading, KGPCo, this award recognizes Keith Hayes as "a model SCTE member and a mentor to many."

"Keith's induction into The SCTE Hall of Fame is a testament to the key role he has played as a leader and advocate in the telecommunications engineering and development sector," said Mike McCracken, Chief Executive Officer of GTS. "His work to transform IMMCO into a global engineering services leader has helped to change the landscape of the telecom industry. With this recognition we are celebrating both Keith's personal contributions, as well as the contributions of GTS and IMMCO, to our industry."

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. [Nasdaq: OEG] is creating a diversified energy services platform through the acquisition and development of innovative companies. Orbital Energy's group of businesses includes Orbital Power Services, Orbital Solar Services, Orbital Telecom Services and Orbital Gas Systems.

Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities and midstream markets.

Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") expertise in the renewable energy industry and established relationships with solar developers and panel manufacturers in the utility scale solar market.

Orbital Telecom Services, operating as Gibson Technical Services, has nationwide locations equipped to effectively support multi-vendor OEM technology environments and outside plant construction operations on an as-needed basis with specialized services in broadband, wireless, outside plant and building technologies, including healthcare.

Orbital Gas Systems is a 30-year leader in innovative gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets through the design, installation and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement and delivery systems.

As a publicly traded company, Orbital Energy is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value. But most important, our commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

