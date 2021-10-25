Altair Named to Newsweek's List of the Most Loved Workplaces for 2021

Altair ranked 35th among the top 100 U.S. companies recognized for employee satisfaction

TROY, Mich., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), the global leader converging simulation, HPC, and AI, is featured on Newsweek's 2021 Most Loved Workplaces list, and ranked 35th among the top 100 companies measured by employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Produced together with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, the list's results were determined after surveying more than 800,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000 employees.

"At Altair, we pride ourselves on fostering a caring, positive, and inclusive work environment that lets people be their best. Investing in our top-tier global workforce is one of our core priorities," said CEO Jim Scapa. "Another critical component of our success is our culture, based on core values of innovation, envisioning the future, communicating honestly and broadly, seeking technology and business 'firsts,' and embracing diversity."

Around the world, Altair supports more than 3,000 employees that represent over 50 nationalities and boasts a retention rate well above the industry standard. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company swiftly and seamlessly transitioned to a remote work model that kept employees safe, and Altair remains committed to offering flexibility and support so everyone feels that they're welcome and that they can be their best.

"In the wake of the pandemic, business hit hurdles in terms of retaining and attracting employees – but the companies that made this list are delivering the respect, care, and appreciation that it takes to create a positive workplace that nurtures talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek.

To identify the top 100 companies for the list, Newsweek/BPI evaluated companies and scored them as follows: 35% of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25% was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed, and Google; and 40% came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. The list includes U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.

"The best way to determine the strength of a company's culture is by measuring the degree of love employees feel for their workplace," said Louis Carter, CEO and founder of Best Practice Institute and Most Loved Workplace. "Our study proves that intense amorous feelings for the workplace are a greater predictor of organizational outcomes such as organizational commitment and perceived willingness to produce more for the company."

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

