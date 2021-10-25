Tri Pointe Homes Wins Big at the Great American Living Awards 2021 Homebuilder Takes Home Accolades for Design, Marketing and More

POTOMAC, Md., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is pleased to announce that its DC Metro division received 14 awards (9 winners and 5 awards of merit) across the categories of design, land planning, marketing and sales during the Great American Living Awards held on October 14, 2021. Presented by the Northern Virginia Building Industry Association (NVBIA), the annual Great American Living Awards ceremony honors the best and the brightest in the metropolitan Washington D.C. homebuilding industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Tri Pointe Homes, Inc)

"We're grateful to the NVBIA team and our industry peers for recognizing our dedication to providing high-quality homes in the DMV region," said Julie Dillion, Tri Pointe Homes DC Metro Division Director of Marketing. "It's an honor to be recognized at GALA, and we attribute these awards to our hard-working team members and partners who always put customers first."

Tri Pointe Homes' communities received product recognition in the Best Design and Architecture category, winning one award and one award of merit. Communities recognized with the following awards in the Best Design and Architecture, Attached Home, Including Townhouses, Two-over-Two's, Back-to-Back Townhouses and Duplexes, Fee Simple and Condo-Ownership for differing price points including:

Watson's Glen , Norwood model: $4 00,001- $500,000

Downtown Brambleton, Manhattan model: $700,001 - $850,000 (award of merit)

The company's interior design teams also won awards for various communities and models in the category Best Interior Merchandising, Attached Home for:



Watson's Glen , Norwood : $350,001 - $400,000

Bren Pointe , Cameron: $700,001 - $850,000

Downtown Brambleton, Manhattan : $700,001 - $850,000 (award of merit)

Bren Pointe , Quaker: Over $850,000

Tri Pointe Homes was also recognized in marketing categories, featuring an award for Best Website for a National Builder. Other marketing accolades for the company were award of merits for Best Printed Brochure – Individual Community for Downtown Brambleton and Best Sales Office/Rental Office/Information Center - Model Homes Sales Center for Downtown Brambleton.

Celebrating the individuals behind the brand, Tri Pointe Homes DC Metro Division New Home Specialists, Steven Buterbaugh and Sarah Echelberger were recognized as Outstanding Online Sales Team. General Sales Manager, Vince Mendel was recognized for his exceptional sales performance as Outstanding General Sales Manager, Director of Sales, or VP of Sales. Marketing Manager, Gabriela Isip was recognized as Outstanding General Marketing Manager, Director of Marketing, or VP of Marketing. Community New Home Advisor Kim Shehadeh was recognized as Outstanding Sales Person in the Attached Homes $700,001 - $900,000 category.

An overview of Tri Pointe Homes' award recognitions is featured below. For more information about the awards, visit greatamericanlivingawards.com/winners.

SALES EXCELLENCE

Outstanding Online Sales Person – Steven Buterbaugh and Sarah Echelberger (Team) – WINNER

Outstanding General Sales Manager, Director of Sales, or VP of Sales – Vince Mendel – WINNER

Outstanding General Marketing Manager, Director of Marketing, or VP of Marketing – Gabriela Isip – WINNER

Outstanding Sales Person - Attached Homes $700,001 - $900,000 - Kim Shehadeh - WINNER

DESIGN AND ARCHITECTURE

Watson's Glen – Norwood - Category: 37 ( $400K to $500K ) Design and Architecture, Attached Home, Including Townhouses, Two-over-Two's, Back-to-Back Townhouses and Duplexes, Fee Simple and Condo-Ownership - WINNER

Downtown Brambleton – Manhattan – Category: 37 ( $700K to $850K ) Design and Architecture, Attached Home, Including Townhouses, Two-over-Two's, Back-to-Back Townhouses and Duplexes, Fee Simple and Condo-Ownership – Award of Merit

LAND PLANNING

Category 41 – Innovative Land Planning – Residential – Bren Pointe – Award of Merit

MARKETING

Category 16: Sales Office/Rental Office/Information Center – Model Home Sales Center – Downtown Brambleton – Award of Merit

Category 18: Website – National Builder – WINNER

Category 21: Printer Brochure – Individual Community – Downtown Brambleton – Award of Merit

INTERIOR DESIGN

Watson's Glen – Norwood - Category: 30 ( $350K to $400K ) – Attached Home – WINNER

Bren Pointe – Cameron – Category: 30 ( $700K to $850K ) – Attached Home – WINNER

Downtown Brambleton – Manhattan – Category: 30 ( $700K to $850K ) – Attached Home – Award of Merit

Bren Pointe – Quaker – Category: 30 (Over $850K ) – Attached Home – WINNER

About Tri Pointe Homes [D.C. Metro]

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine's 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Tri Pointe Homes also became a Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM company in 2021. Building upon the legacy that was established more than 40 years ago under the name Winchester® Homes*, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the D.C. metro real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

