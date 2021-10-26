TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ilias Konstantopoulos, CEO of the Great Gulf Group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kiel O'Sullivan as Senior Vice President (SVP) Strategy and Corporate Development - Residential.

Great Gulf Group Appoints Kiel O'sullivan as Senior Vice President Strategy and Corporate Development - Residential (CNW Group/Great Gulf)

In this new role Kiel will report directly to the CEO and collaborate with the executive management team to develop, evaluate, and execute strategies for all residential platforms within North America. Kiel will liaise with business unit leaders and the executive team to drive all residential corporate development initiatives and lead the underwriting, due diligence and execution of acquisitions, dispositions, and investments.

"Kiel will play an important role in developing and implementing innovative strategies that will enable the Great Gulf Group to continue to leverage its platforms and expand its footprint in Canada and the U.S.," said Ilias Konstantopoulos. "Kiel will interface with equity partners, lenders, brokers, investment banks, consultants and other advisors on residential acquisition and investments and dispositions. We are confident in Kiel's abilities to help drive continued growth and enhance Great Gulf Group's residential portfolio in line with our strategic vision."

Kiel O'Sullivan joined the Great Gulf Group in 2019 as SVP of Business Development and was responsible for pursuing real estate development and investment opportunities across residential and mixed-use asset classes and for private capital fundraising in the U.S. and Canada.

About Great Gulf Group

Established in 1975, the Great Gulf Group including Great Gulf Homes an international award-winning, low-rise and landmark high-rise residential developer providing over 80,000 families with places to call home; Ashton Woods Homes, the 2nd largest private builder and 15th largest in the U.S.; First Gulf, an innovative market leader in sustainable, accessible and transit-oriented commercial developments and large scale design-build industrial facilities; Tucker HiRise, a leading construction management company, specializing in the construction of high-density, mixed-used projects; H+ME Technology, a precision engineering panelization manufacturing facility; and Taboo Muskoka, one of Canada's top-ranked golf courses, is one of North America's premier real estate organizations. With major projects in Canada and the United States, the company's fully integrated activities span the entire real estate spectrum. Learn more at www.greatgulf.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Great Gulf