Camtek Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021.
Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2021
- Revenues of $70.7 million, a 76% increase year-over-year;
- GAAP gross margin of 50.6%; non-GAAP gross margin of 50.9%;
- GAAP operating income of $20.1 million (28.5% of revenue); non-GAAP operating income of $21.7 million (30.6% of revenue);
- GAAP net income of $18.5 million or $0.41 per diluted share; non-GAAP net income of $20.0 million or $0.45 per diluted share; and
- Strong positive operating cash flow of $16.5 million.
Forward-Looking Expectations
Management expects continued growth for the fourth quarter with revenue to be between $72-73 million, implying over 70% revenue growth year-over-year for the full year of 2021.
Management Comment
Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO, commented, "I am very pleased with the continued growth in our revenue and profitability, which was due to ongoing strength of demand for our products. Given our solid backlog, the outlook for the fourth quarter and the first half of 2022 remains positive. We expect to end 2021 with a revenue growth of over 70% year-over-year, an unprecedented growth rate of which we are very proud."
Continued Mr. Amit, "Since the beginning of October we have received orders for over $26 million, which gives us confidence in our business momentum."
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $70.7 million. This compares to third quarter 2020 revenues of $40.1 million, a growth of 76% year-over-year.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $35.8 million (50.6% of revenues), up 84% compared to a gross profit of $19.4 million (48.5% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $36.0 million (50.9% of revenues), up 84% compared to a gross profit of $19.5 million (48.8% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020.
Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $20.1 million (28.5% of revenues), compared to an operating profit of $6.3 million (15.8% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020. Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $21.7 million (30.6% of revenues), compared to $7.6 million (19.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020.
Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $18.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.
Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $20.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $7.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits, as of September 30, 2021, were $204.9 million compared to $189.3 million as of June 30, 2021. In addition, there were $10.0 in long-term deposits.
During the quarter, Camtek generated $16.5 million in operating cash flow.
ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.
Camtek is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry.
Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end, and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing).
Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS and RF, serving the industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs and foundries.
Camtek's world-class sales and customer support infrastructure is organized around eight subsidiaries based in the US, Europe, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea and Singapore.
This press release contains projections or other statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions that are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Camtek's management about Camtek's business, financial condition, results of operations, market trends and other issues addressed or reflected therein, only as of the date they are made. Although we believe that the predictions reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations therefrom will not be material. We do not assume any obligation to update that information, except as required by law. Examples of forward-looking statements include: projections of demand, revenues, net income, growth prospects, cost assumptions and other financial and market matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, as a result of the effects of general economic conditions; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global markets and on the markets in which we operate, including the risk of a continued disruption to our and our customers', providers', business partners' and contractors' business; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of Camtek's expected business in certain countries, particularly China, from which we expect to generate significant portion of our revenues for the coming few quarters, as well as Taiwan and Korea, including the risks of deviations from our expectations regarding timing and size of orders from customers in these countries; changing industry and market trends; reduced demand for our products; the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market; increased competition in the industry; price reductions; as well as other risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by Camtek with the SEC.
This press release provides financial measures that exclude share based compensation expenses and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.
CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
U.S. Dollars (In thousands)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
117,852
105,815
Short-term deposits
87,000
72,000
Trade accounts receivable, net
61,178
41,001
Inventories
56,968
39,736
Other current assets
4,681
3,366
Total current assets
327,679
261,918
Long-term deposits
10,000
Long term inventory
4,832
4,416
Deferred tax asset
-
482
Other assets, net
119
85
Property, plant and equipment, net
22,414
20,398
Intangible assets, net
590
609
Total non-current assets
37,955
25,990
Total assets
365,634
287,908
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
29,784
27,180
Other current liabilities
52,888
30,204
Total current liabilities
82,672
57,384
Long term liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities, net
222
-
Other long-term liabilities
3,507
3,260
Total non-current liabilities
3,729
3,260
Total liabilities
86,401
60,644
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at
45,934,072 issued shares at September 30, 2021 and 45,365,354 at
43,841,696 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and
172
171
Additional paid-in capital
174,948
170,497
Retained earnings
106,011
58,494
281,131
229,162
Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of September 30, 2021 and
(1,898)
(1,898)
Total shareholders' equity
279,233
227,264
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
365,634
287,908
Camtek Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except share data)
Nine months ended
September 30,
Three months
ended September 30,
Year ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Revenues
195,488
107,240
70,686
40,061
155,859
Cost of revenues
95,724
57,315
34,893
20,636
82,628
Gross profit
99,764
49,925
35,793
19,425
73,231
Research and development costs
16,774
13,952
5,530
5,068
19,575
Selling, general and
administrative expenses
31,406
21,374
10,118
8,036
31,032
Total Operating expenses
48,180
35,326
15,648
13,104
50,607
Operating income
51,584
14,599
20,145
6,321
22,624
Financial income, net
911
958
349
307
775
Income before taxes
52,495
15,557
20,494
6,628
23,399
Income tax expense
(4,978)
(1,445)
(1,989)
(604)
(1,621)
Net income
47,517
14,112
18,505
6,024
21,778
Net income per ordinary share:
Nine months ended
September 30,
Three months
ended September 30,
Year ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Basic net earnings
1.09
0.36
0.42
0.15
0.55
Diluted net earnings
1.06
0.35
0.41
0.15
0.54
Weighted average number of
ordinary shares outstanding
(in thousands):
Basic
43,577
38,957
43,826
39,176
39,383
Diluted
44,627
39,878
44,658
40,066
40,372
Camtek Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results
(In thousands, except share data)
Nine Months ended
September 30,
Three Months ended
Year ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Reported net income attributable to
47,517
14,112
18,505
6,024
21,778
Share-based compensation
4,193
3,053
1,512
1,285
4,224
Non-GAAP net income
51,710
17,165
20,017
7,309
26,002
Non–GAAP net income per diluted
1.16
0.43
0.45
0.18
0.63
Gross margin on GAAP basis
51.0%
46.1%
50.6%
48.5%
47.0%
Reported gross profit on GAAP basis
99,764
49,925
35,793
19,425
73,321
Share-based compensation
474
308
173
120
429
Non- GAAP gross margin
100,238
50,233
35,966
19,545
73,750
Non-GAAP gross profit
51.3%
46.4%
50.9%
48.8%
47.3%
Reported operating income attributable
51,584
14,599
20,145
6,321
22,624
Share-based compensation
4,193
3,053
1,512
1,285
4,224
Non-GAAP operating income
55,777
17,652
21,657
7,606
26,848
CAMTEK LTD.
Moshe Eisenberg, CFO
Tel: +972 4 604 8308
Mobile: +972 54 900 7100
INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040
