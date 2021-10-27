Connected Nation applauds designation of Jessica Rosenworcel as FCC Chair, Gigi Sohn as new FCC Commissioner, Alan Davidson as head of NTIA

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO of Connected Nation, issued the following statement congratulating Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, Gigi Sohn, and Alan Davidson on their appointments to FCC and NTIA leadership positions:

Rosenworcel understands how critical it is to keep the Digital Divide from becoming a chasm and will do the hard work.

"We commend President Biden for his selection of Jessica Rosenworcel to become permanent chair of the FCC. Throughout her time as commissioner and as acting chair, she has been a tireless advocate for better broadband access everywhere, and for eliminating the barriers that have kept so many people disconnected—including the lack of reliable broadband mapping and the daunting challenge of the Homework Gap. She understands just how critical it is that we keep the Digital Divide from becoming a chasm and is willing to do the hard work necessary to ensure a more connected future for everyone. We're excited that we'll continue to have the opportunity to work with her and her team.

We'd also like to congratulate Gigi Sohn on her appointment to the open FCC seat. Ms. Sohn has a long history of passionate advocacy on broadband issues, and we look forward to working with her to advance the cause of higher speed, lower-cost service to all Americans.

Finally, we applaud the appointment of Alan Davidson as Assistant Secretary for Communications and Information at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). Congress has given NTIA significant new responsibilities, including the direction of billions of dollars to close broadband coverage gaps. As NTIA chief, Mr. Davidson will have the enormous responsibility of ensuring those resources are well-spent. We stand ready to support his efforts, and that of the Administration, however we can."

About Us: Connected Nation is celebrating 20 years of service in 2021. Our mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. For more information, please visit: connectednation.org and follow Connected Nation on Facebook and Twitter.

