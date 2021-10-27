Keegan-Michael Key, Madeline Anderson, Patrick Fabian, Joshua Leonard, Ian Tarbert, Michael Craven Honor Pennsylvania Film Heritage At The Centre Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, and STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centre Film Festival announces 2021 festival lineup November 1st-7th offering in-person and virtual screenings and events.

The inaugural Chandler Living Legacy Award will be presented by James Franklin to Emmy® and Peabody Award-winning actor, writer, producer and Penn State alumni Keegan-Michael Key.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to pioneering filmmaker (A Tribute to Malcolm X, Integration Report 1) and PBS in-house producer of Sesame Street and The Electric Company ("The Easy Reader" starring Morgan Freeman), Pennsylvania native, Madeline Anderson.

The festival will kick-off its red-carpet ribbon-cutting ceremony live at the State Theatre on Monday, November 1 at 6:00pm, followed by 2 days of in-person screenings and panels at the State Theatre, before moving to the Mishler Theatre in Altoona, and then to the Rowland Theatre for a weekend of films and visiting filmmakers from Friday, November 5 to Sunday, November 7. The awards ceremony will be November 7 at 6:00pm at The Rowland.

The festival will bring in more than a dozen filmmakers and 80+ films.

Penn State alum, Patrick Fabian, ("Better Call Saul" and Apple TV+ "Morning Show") will return, in-person, to his mother's hometown, Philipsburg, forthe screening of Driver X.

State College native, Joshua Leonard, (Blair Witch Project) will host an in-person Q&A following the screening of his directorial film, Fully Realized Humans, a SXSW favorite, co-starring Jess Weixler.

Drunk Bus starring Charlie Tahan, another festival indie darling, is premiering in Central PA virtually and was produced by PSU alum, Ian Tarbert, who will appear in-person with the screening.

Penn State alum and State College local, cinematographer Michael Craven, appears as a special guest to go behind-the-scenes on cinematography in Netflix's The Chair.

The awards are chosen by renowned industry professionals.

The festival was co-founded by filmmaker and Global Fulbright Scholar, Pearl Gluck, and journalist, Curt Chandler. The 2021 festival is a collaboration of Pearl Gluck and Penn State alumni and industry professionals, Cassie Ross Green, Ellyn Exley Dvorkin, and Kelly Corrine Berthold.

The Centre Film Festival is sponsored by the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau (happyvalley.com), the Hyatt in State College, the Bill Jaffe Leadership Initiative, and Penn State Student Affairs.

Tickets available at www.centrefilm.org.

