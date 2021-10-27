Movista Holds 9th Annual Customer Event Following Third Gartner® Mention

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Movista, Inc., the leading retail execution and workforce management solution, is hosting its 9th annual customer event today for global clients. This customer-only event will cover recent product innovations and planned technology enhancements, all benefiting the clients Movista serves.



"We continue to innovate so our retail clients can provide their teams with best-in-class tools. Movista exists to maniacally serve our customers and we're excited to showcase advancements in communications, photo verification, performance analytics, and labor optimizations today. This event follows recent attention Movista has received from leading industry analysts, we have a lot to celebrate," said Joel Sporleder, SVP of Technology at Movista.



Today's event follows Movista's third mention from Gartner since July 2021. Earlier this year, Movista was listed in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Retail Workforce Management Applications [1] and the 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Consumer Goods [2]. The latest mention of the Movista platform has been in the September, 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Retail Intelligent Virtual Store Design Applications [3].



Within the report, Gartner states that "Intelligent virtual store design leverages digital technologies to improve the planning and execution of customer-centric, store-specific assortments as well as support store fulfillment of online demand. Retail CIOs can use this research to understand current trends and identify vendors." [3]

About Movista

Movista is a global, retail execution and workforce management solution provider. As the world's first and only platform solution to enable collaboration between retailers, brands, service providers, and distributors, Movista streamlines work and delivers revenue gains to all retail stakeholders. Learn more, www.movista.com

