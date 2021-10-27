RHP Properties Announces Acquisition Of Pennsylvania Manufactured Home Community

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, the nation's largest private owner and operator of manufactured home communities, has announced the acquisition of Bonneau Heights, located in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. This is the company's 12th manufactured home community in Pennsylvania and brings the company's total of manufactured home communities to 299 nationwide. The announcement was made by Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties.

Bonneau Heights is an all-age, 45-site, pet friendly community located ten miles from downtown Gettysburg, which features a wide variety of shops, restaurants and other amenities. In addition to popular historical sites, Gettysburg is home to major employers such as the Pella Window Manufacturing Plant, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and educational opportunities through a Penn State University Extension Campus.

Bonneau Heights is managed through RHP's sister manufactured home community, New Oxford, located five minutes away.

"RHP Properties is pleased to announce our 12th community in Pennsylvania, providing much-needed housing options to the Gettysburg area," said Partrich.

"The strong demand for affordable housing continues and manufactured home communities offer pride of home ownership at a reasonable price. We look forward to being an active member of the community and providing our more than 30 years of management experience and stable ownership to our residents."

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $6B, including 299 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 71,209 homes in 28 states.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,000 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp.com.

