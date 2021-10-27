Vivex Biologics, Inc. to Attend the Symposium of Advanced Wound Care Leading regenerative medicine company to participate in initiatives to further educate and improve patient care.

MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivex Biologics, Inc., a leading regenerative medicine company specializing in the development of naturally sourced treatment options, will be attending the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) in Las Vegas on October 29-31, 2021.

SAWC brings together wound care teams, including physicians, nurses, physical therapists, researchers, scientists, podiatrists and dietitians, to improve the overall outcome of patients through furthering wound care education. The event will be comprised of various presentations, case studies, clinical research and practice innovations on topics including wound healing and wound care issues.

VIVEX professionals will host booth #440 during the forum, showcasing VIVEX's portfolio of wound care products and solutions. The inherent properties of VIVEX's amniotic allograft products provide mechanical protection and act as a barrier for external wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers and burns while VIVEX's Integrity Processing™ retains the nutrient-rich growth factors essential for signaling.

In-person and virtual SAWC attendees at the Poster Grand Rounds on Oct. 30 at 5:20 p.m. will be able to review the "New Amniotic Allograft Used To Treat Clinically Challenging Chronic Wounds"poster, number CS-087, highlighting the real world experience of Sarah Hull, FNP-C, WCC, DWC with CYGNUS products. The poster demonstrates a series of clinically challenging chronic wounds, treatment methods and resulting patient outcomes.

"We are thrilled to attend SAWC for our first time and hear from the best and brightest industry experts in wound care," said Gail Farnan, VP and General Manager of VIVEX's Wound Care & Amnion Therapies business unit. "VIVEX is focused on creating the best products and solutions for patients and collaborating with wound care professionals to educate and find innovative ways to further our shared initiatives."

For more information on VIVEX and its advanced regenerative medicine solutions, please visit VIVEX.com.

About Vivex Biologics, Inc.



Vivex Biologics is a pioneer in regenerative medicine, specializing in the development of naturally sourced treatment options that improve clinical, surgical, and therapeutic patient care through innovation. With tissue damage resulting from a variety of diseases, direct injury or trauma, there is a significant need for advanced solutions. By leveraging the resources of the nation's oldest civilian tissue bank, VIVEX is channeling the body's inherent healing qualities to bring patients optimal care and to provide medical professionals and patients with innovative treatment options for a broad range of indications.

