Mesirow to Accelerate Growth by Expanding Platform in Florida and the U.S. Southeast - Initiative will be led by George Barbar, Senior Managing Director, Institutional Sales and Trading

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced a strategic growth plan that will transform the firm's platform and presence in Florida and over time across the Southeast. The firm will build upon its growing and successful offices in Miami and Boca Raton, including raising awareness of the Mesirow brand; expand the number of Mesirow professionals in this market; and increase its commitment to philanthropy and connectivity with the local business community throughout Florida.

The growth initiative will be led by George Barbar, Senior Managing Director, who has been with the firm since 2010 and made vital contributions to the firm's Institutional Sales and Trading and other Mesirow business units while leveraging his deep relationships with civic and business leaders.

Over the next 2-3 years, the firm plans to grow its headcount, with an initial focus on Capital Markets, Wealth Management and Investment Advisory services, including corporate and governmental clients, while also expanding its presence along the west coast of Florida. Over the intermediate to longer-term, the goal is to grow across the greater Southeast region, opening offices in locations to best serve clients and expand organically and through opportunistic, complementary lift-ins and bolt-on acquisitions.

"The economic prospects and attractive demographics of Florida and the Southeast over the next decade make the region an ideal location to strategically expand our presence," said Richard S. Price, Chairman and CEO. "We believe that our financial strength, diverse and differentiated capabilities, and ability to respond swiftly to fluid market dynamics will drive success for our clients across the region."

"We believe the independent ownership structure and entrepreneurial culture of Mesirow make the firm an ideal fit for finance professionals looking to accelerate their career and make a difference in the communities in which they operate," said Natalie A. Brown, President of Mesirow. "We are confident that under George Barbar's leadership, our expansion plan in the Southeast region will achieve tangible, measured success over the coming years. George has a track record of building successful businesses and his values deeply align with our corporation."

Following one of the most successful fiscal years in Mesirow's 84-year history, the firm is well capitalized for future growth and looks forward to making the necessary strategic investments to serve an increasing number of clients in Florida and throughout the Southeast.

George Barbar is a Senior Managing Director in Mesirow Institutional Sales and Trading and head of Rates, Government Agency, Supranationals and Structured Products. He is responsible for its underwriting, development of strategy and implementation. He is also the principal and manager of Mesirow's Boca Raton office and head of Mesirow Southeast expansion.

George is founder and president of the South Florida Bond Traders Association, treasurer of the National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasias, board member of Bond Dealers of America and Habitat for Humanity of Broward where he chairs the Development Committee. He serves on the Treasury Investment Council for the State of Florida and the Board of Visitors of Wheaton College. He is school board chairman at Westminster Academy, elder at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church and guest lecturer for Florida Atlantic University's Financial Analyst Program.

George earned a Bachelor of Arts from Wheaton College and a Master of Business Administration from Florida Atlantic University. He holds FINRA Series 7, 24, 63, 79 and 99 licenses and has a Florida Real Estate Broker's license.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities, and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune.

