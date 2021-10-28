Titan Digital Audio Management System in Stock and Ready to Ship

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EDMO Distributors, a global leader in the distribution of avionics, test equipment, and install supplies, is pleased to announce the initial stock of Canyon AeroConnect's Titan Digital Audio Management System is ready to ship.

The Titan Digital Audio Management System from Canyon AeroConnect is an innovative, high-functional-density communications management system designed to control all aircraft audio, presented in an amazingly light and compact form factor. Titan is a family of products all based on the same core technology—a state-of-the-art Digital Signal Processor (DSP), mixing and filtering all audio sources in the digital domain to deliver crystal clear audio.

Titan is offered in two configurations providing complete flexibility for space-constrained installations. The AMS80 is an All-in-One Audio Controller that manages all aircraft audio supporting 9 COM Radios and 6 NAV Receivers with up to 8 headset users. The ACP83 Audio Control Panel & AMU80 Remote-Mounted Audio Management Unit work in conjunction with each other for reduced crosstalk, weight savings, and reduced installation cost. A Bluetooth 3.0 Wireless interface provides cellphone integration and streamed music to mono or stereo headsets. Additional Titan features include 3 CVR outputs, 3 internal aural warnings, 5 direct audio inputs, configurable talk groups, and much more.

Joel Johnston, Director of Tactical Comm Sales for EDMO states, "TITAN will have widespread appeal for any tactical ALE, HEMS or SAR helicopter user, or in fixed wing applications such as ALE and ISR; but its targeted sweet spot is the mid-sized Airbus H125, Bell 407, MD530 ships with a tactical mission profile."

For more information about the feature rich Titan Digital Audio Management System or other Canyon AeroConnect products, visit edmo.com.

About Canyon AeroConnect

Canyon AeroConnect is the global leader in avionic-standard aircraft radio and systems for aircraft communication equipment for Air Ambulance, Law Enforcement, SAR, EMS, Electronic News Gathering, Military and Marine applications. Products include digital and analog radio/audio management systems, Tac/ComT FM radio systems, intercoms, PA & loudhailers, data interface accessories, and aural warning generators. Headquartered in Prescott, AZ with 50 years of experience, Canyon's engineered, high-performance products can be found on aircraft worldwide. For more information, please visit our website at www.canyonaeroconnect.com.

About EDMO Distributors

Over the course of 50 years, EDMO Distributors has secured a reputation as one of the most reliable sources for aircraft electronics, test equipment, installation supplies, wire and cable, tooling, and pilot supplies. EDMO's commitment to providing the best service and the largest selection possible has made it a company that customers count on and trust. With headquarters in Spokane, WA and a warehouse in Nashville, TN, EDMO maintains a stringent quality control system and is an ISO 9001:2015/AS9120B registered company. Visit edmo.com for more information.

