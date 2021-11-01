Arti Modi Shortlisted for the 20 Most Innovative Business Leaders In 2021 by Global Business Leaders Magazine

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Arti Modi has been named in the shortlist for the Global Business Leaders Magazine's annual and prestigious awards for the 20 Most Innovative Business Leaders In 2021, with peers including some of the countries brightest and boldest business leaders. This list of achievers spans a variety of industries, with leaders being recognized for their innovation, growth, leadership, and historical achievements.



"I am happy to accept the nomination, and to be shortlisted on this year's most innovative business leaders for 2021.My passion for Marketing and FinTech spans beyond my everyday work and I am happy to be recognized for such a wonderful nomination" says Arti Modi, recipient of the nomination.

Global Business Leaders Magazine is a Business and Technology publication focused on highlighting the contribution of leaders who have been the emissary for their respective industries. The magazine issue provides a platform for the leaders to express themselves while sharing their inspiring entrepreneurial journey. The publications sole mission is to inspire all the new business entrepreneurs to begin their own journey.

Dariel Morgan, spokesperson for the magazine says "We are excited to nominate Arti Modi for this year's most innovative business leaders in 2021, we strive to source professionals like Arti who continue to aid the economies she works within, by finding and building disruptive, technology-based platforms which push the world forward in innovation and thought process" says Dariel.



About Arti Modi



Born in London, United Kingdom, Arti Moved to Canada in 1998 and attended the University of British Columbia. After graduating from UBC, Arti went on to establish her own Real Estate company in Alberta. Gaining from that experience and past successes, Arti moved onto a variety of other industries, successfully building upon experience in the Foods Manufacturing, Asset Management, Movie Production, Real Estate, FinTech and Technology Industries. Arti is now focused full time in the FinTech space and has helped build the Marketing division of some of Canada's Top Platforms, building relationships with multiple partners in the Marketing Arena within the FinTech Sector Nationwide.

About Global Business Leaders Magazine

